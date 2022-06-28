NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be Below The $2 Mark

Flock to the savings friends, flock.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Esso gas station.

Oh, Ontario gas prices, why must you be so flaky? A few regions are set to once again offer their drivers the ability to fill up for under $2 after last weekend's spike.

According to Gas Wizard, most of the province could see pumps drop by 2 cents on Wednesday, bringing totals back down to 200.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Kingston, Niagara, and Ottawa.

However, if predictions hold, a few lucky spots will switch to offering their gas for below the dreaded $2 mark, which is slowly becoming some kind of weird flex in Ontario.

Barrie and London residents can consider themselves amongst the potentially fortunate as both regions could see relief at the pumps tomorrow, with both currently set to offer 199.9 cents per litre.

Of course, the actual savings will be reserved for Cornwall and Peterborough, who have regularly recorded cheaper gas than the rest of the province, offering 193.9 and 191.6 cents per litre, respectively.

GTA residents who feel like complaining should remember that, for once, they aren't paying the highest prices in the entire province.

No, that honour is reserved for Thunder Bay and Sudbury. The northern cities, which have become certified gas money holes, are set to offer their motorists 210.9 and 208.9, respectively.

But, hey, at least residents of the area may see some relief by Canada Day.

In April, the government revealed new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.

