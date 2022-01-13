Trending Tags

winter in ontario

6 Things To Do During Ontario’s Freezing Lockdown That Will Keep You From Getting Bored

Let the magical snow adventures begin!

Toronto Associate Editor
Ontarians know first-hand how boring things can get when the province tightens up on its COVID-19 restrictions, and the latest set of rules are no different. So why not use this downtime to try some fun, new outdoor activities that may just feed the adventure bug in you?

You can discover frozen waterfalls or even take part in geocaching at one of the many beautiful parks around Ontario.

So bundle up and get ready to explore the unusual adventures that await you! Don't know where to begin? Try starting with these six:

Have a beer on a heated patio

Where: Bar Neon

Price: $9

Address: 1226 Bloor St. W., ON

Why You Need To Go: It’s an odd feeling drinking a beer in -20 degree weather, but it’s also a great story to tell! Heated patios are popping up all over the province, and it’s shocking how warm these places can be. Don’t believe us? Give it a try!

Website

Enjoy a light show from your car

Where: Snow Magic

Price: $45-$65 per car

When: Until January 16, 2022

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto

Why You Need To Go: Art is illuminating the city of Toronto and it’s the perfect place to enjoy the outside world in the comfort and warmth of your car. This Snow Magic drive-thru exhibits art inspired by fire, ice, and light.

Website

Curl up in a cabin in the woods

Where: The cabin at Fernwood Hills

Price: $147 per night

Address: Komoka, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Do you want to feel disconnected from the hustle and bustle of your city but also live a magical and mystical dream? This cabin is found in the woods in Ontario and it promises that you’ll connect with nature in a quiet and cozy environment.

Website

Hike to a frozen waterfall

Where: Tiffany Falls Conservation Area

Price: $11 per day for parking

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton

Why You Need To Go: Chasing waterfalls doesn’t have to be just a summer activity! In the wintertime (weather permitting), waterfalls are covered with a sheet of ice, making it an enchanted place to visit during the coldest months of the year.

Website

Visit a warm and magical garden

Where: Allan Gardens

Price: Free

Address: 160 Gerrard St. E., Toronto

Why You Need To Go: Allan Gardens is a beautiful place to appreciate nature in an actual greenhouse located in the middle of the busy city of Toronto. It’s a place filled with greenery and large windows to let the light in, making it a perfect location for Insta-worthy photos.

Website

Go geocaching in a nearby city

Price: Free

Address: Parks throughout Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Geocaching is a fun way to connect with nature and a thrilling activity to do with friends. All you have to do is go out on an adventure and find the treasures hidden within the trails.

Website

