Ontario's Winter Waterfall Tour Lets You Snowshoe Past 5 Glistening Cascades
The majestic waterfalls are often completely frozen. ❄️
Why chase waterfalls when you can snowshoe past them instead? This enchanting winter waterfall tour in Ontario lets you explore frozen cascades for a winter adventure worthy of Elsa.
The self-guided tour takes place in Grey County and features five waterfalls that are still accessible during the winter months. While you may not be able to see all the cascades in one day, you can always plan several winter day trips to the area.
You can stroll or snowshoe past Weavers Creek Falls, Hoggs Falls, Jones Falls, Inglis Falls, and McGowan Falls.
The guide, which can be downloaded from the website, contains information on each of the falls as well as walking distances to help you plan your adventure.
The cascades range from powerful waterfalls like Inglis Falls to smaller, hidden waterfalls like Weavers Creek Falls.
If you'd like to snowshoe but don't own a pair, the website contains information on different rental options in the surrounding area.
The waterfalls are truly magical to experience during the winter, but keep in mind that trails can be slippery and difficult due to the snow, so having the right gear and staying safe is important.
During the summer months, you can take a driving tour to ten spectacular cascades in the area for even more waterfall views.
Winter Waterfalls
Price: Free
Address: Grey County, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience the magic of winter waterfalls along this tour in Ontario.
