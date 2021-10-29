Trending Tags

This Ontario Vineyard Has Boozy Snowshoeing Tours Where You Can Sip Multiple Types Of Wine

You also get a plate of cheese and charcuterie! 🍷

This Ontario Vineyard Has Boozy Snowshoeing Tours Where You Can Sip Multiple Types Of Wine
@aijing_on_trails | Instagram, @georgianhills | Instagram

If you love a glass of chardonnay or pinot grigio, you'll want to head to this Ontario vineyard this winter.

Georgian Hills Vineyards has partnered with Free Spirit Tours to offer guided snowshoeing tours where you'll explore the Petun Conservation Area.

The experience runs from November 3, 2021, to March 30, 2022, on Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays.

Even if you've never snowshoed before, you can still join in the fun as they will teach you the basics.

You'll get to spend 1.5-hours snowshoeing and then have another hour to sip four different types of wine while feasting on delicious cheese and charcuterie.

Tickets are $80 per person, and you'll need a group of between two and 12 people.

Snowshoeing & Wine Tasting

Price: $80 per person

When: November 3 - March 30

Address: 496350 Grey County Rd. 2, Clarksburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you've always wanted to try snowshoeing, this is your chance.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

