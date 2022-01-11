Trending Tags

winter in ontario

9 Things To Do In Ontario This Month If You're Still Broke From Christmas

Everything is under $10!

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Things To Do In Ontario This Month If You're Still Broke From Christmas
The expenses of the holiday season can quickly add up, but that doesn't mean you need to sit at home doing nothing all of January.

From free skating trails and greenhouses to cheap places to hike and admire festive lights, here are nine things to do in Ontario this month that cost under $10.

Wander through a tropical oasis

Price: Free

Address: 160 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Warm up and walk through tropical greenhouses surrounded by plants from around the world, at Allan Gardens. There are six greenhouses in total, open year-round to enjoy and it's free.

Website

Hike to an epic lookout view

Price: $7+ per person

Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk past ancient cedar trees and rocky cliffs to a beautiful lookout point. Available trails range from sub-one kilometre to almost ten kilometres round trip. You'll find the lookout on the Buffalo Crag trail, a three-kilometre trail comprising of two connected loops.

Website

Go chasing frozen waterfalls

Price: $8 per person

Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON

Why You Need To Go: The city of Hamilton and its surrounding area is home to over 100 waterfalls that you can visit by various trails. You'll be in awe at the frozen creek water tumbling over a cliff at Ball's Falls Conservation Area. There are two sets of waterfalls on the Cataract Trail.

Website

Glide along an ice rink in gardens

Price: Free

Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This ice rink at Pillar and Post is free to everyone, not just hotel guests. You can get fun snacks and warm drinks outside from their café, the OutPost, and enjoy them by a warm fire.

Website

Ride a rollercoaster from your couch

Price: Free

Why You Need To Go: Immerse yourself in a thrilling experience at home. Many Ontario museums and attractions are offering virtual tours for us to enjoy from our couch, including Canada's Wonderland and their virtual rollercoaster rides.

Website

Visit a city that extended Christmas

Price: Free

When: Until January 16, 2022

Address: 125 Tecumseh Rd. E., Windsor, ON

Why You Need To Go: Continue your Christmas cheer into the new year and go see Bright Lights Windsor. The thousands of lights and unique displays will stay up into January to bring the city some extra holiday spirit. The neighbouring town of Amherstburg is also keeping up its light displays so you can wander festive lights all evening!

Website

Race along the infamous Rideau Canal

Price: Free

When: January 2022 (Exact date TBA)

Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can skate past Ottawa monuments on the world's largest outdoor skating rink. The full length is 7.8-kilometres, and you can pick up some hot chocolate on the ice mid-skate.

Website

Hike to a breathtaking view

Price: Free (donations accepted)

Address: Robertson Lake Rd., Algoma, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are three trails that will take you to the top of the escarpment for epic views from Robertson Cliffs; the blue, white and yellow trails. There are two main lookout spots but many more to enjoy throughout the hike, the White route is a two-kilometre trail that will reach both lookouts.

Website

Walk through an enchanted forest

Price: $5

When: Until May 7, 2022

Address: 100 Forbes Hill Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can experience a magic sparkling forest full of interactive light displays at Muskoka Heritage Place. The lights respond to sounds you make and feature different sections linked to the seasons and moon cycles.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.









