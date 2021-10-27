Trending Tags

At This Ontario Farm You Can Walk Fluffy Alpacas & It's Cuteness Overload

Take a stroll with an alpaca! 🦙

At This Ontario Farm You Can Walk Fluffy Alpacas & It's Cuteness Overload
@marinigh | Instagram, @tamfletch | Instagram

For a road trip that is sure to put a smile on your face, you'll want to visit this Ontario Farm.

Together with up to five of your friends, you will get a private visit at At S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm in Kerwood.

Here you'll get cuteness overload, as everyone will get to take a fluffy alpaca for a walk along a country road.

Plus, you'll get the opportunity to feed the adorable animals some treats.

The entire experience lasts roughly one hour and is available by appointment only year-round.

S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm

Price: $60+ for two people

Address: 2432 Cuddy Dr., Kerwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for something to do with your BFF, this would be a fantastic afternoon adventure from Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

