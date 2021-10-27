At This Ontario Farm You Can Walk Fluffy Alpacas & It’s Cuteness Overload

Drive Through A Colourful Tunnel Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021, to January 8, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of dazzling drive-thru holiday events to visit across the province, like the Magic Of Lights, where you can see nearly 1 million colourful lights without leaving your vehicle.
Website
Go Snow Tubing
Price: $20+ per person
Address: 2632 Vespra Valley Rd., Minesing, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Snow Valley Ski Resort, you'll feel like a kid again on one of their 13 tubing lanes where you can race your friends to the bottom.
Website
Attend Alight At Night
Price: TBA
When: TBA
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor lights festival, where you can see over 1 million lights illuminate a heritage village.
Website
Take A Fluffy Alpaca For A Walk
Price: $60 for two people
Address: 2432 Cuddy Dr., Kerwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: At S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm, you walk some adorable alpacas along a country road.
Website
Sip Cocktails At A Christmas-Themed Pop-Up
Price: 💸💸
When: November 19 to December 26, 2021
Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Miracle Toronto bar is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit — it's decked out in holiday decor and has festive boozy cocktails.
Website
Follow A Lantern Trail
Price: $34.95 per adult
When: November 18, 2021, to February 27, 2022
Address: 10215 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: At the Seasky International Light Show, you can follow a 1.2-kilometre trail to explore 30 giant glowing displays.
Website
Go Snowshoeing
Price: $23+ per person
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Scenic Caves Nature Adventures, you can snowshoe across Ontario's longest suspension bridge for a sky-high view of the Georgian Bay.
Website
Visit A Small Town Where Hallmark Movies Are Filmed
Price: Free
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you look forward every year to Hallmark's countdown to Christmas, you'll want to plan a road trip to Almonte. The town has the nickname "Mini Hollywood North" because so many holiday movies have been filmed there.
Website
Hike To A Frozen Waterfall
Price: $8 per person
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Within Ball's Falls Conservation Area, you can see a frozen waterfall that will make you feel like you've entered a winter wonderland.
Website
Ride A Mountain Coaster
Price: $17 per ride
Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: For an exhilarating experience, you can ride a kilometre-long mountain coaster that reaches speeds up to 42 km/h.
Website
Skate On The Iconic Rideau Canal
Price: Free
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can lace up your skates and glide across the 7.8-kilometre-long Rideau Canal Skateway that will take you across Ottawa.
Website
Shop At Niemi's Christmas Market
Price: $14.99 per person
When: November 12 to December 22, 2021
Address: 18463 Hwy. 48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Niemi's Christmas Market, you'll be able to shop for decor and gifts and then take a romantic stroll under the forest lit with twinkling lights.
Website
Explore 'The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle'
Price: $35 per adult
When: November 20 to December 24, 2021
Where: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this new immersive event, you can feel like you've stepped into the fantasy world of The Nutcracker.
Website
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.