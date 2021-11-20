This Village In Ottawa Is Covered In Over 30k Lights & Looks Like A Christmas Card
You'll feel like you travelled back in time. 🎄
This winter, you can explore a historical village in Ottawa that has over 30,000 Christmas lights.
The Vintage Village Of Lights at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum is back on Fridays to Sundays from December 3 to 19 between 3:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Here you can walk around to explore the 1920s and 1930s vintage buildings that look like a holiday card and might even see Santa.
Plus, the museum will have items to bring home like crafts or a cookie decorating kit.
This year you'll need to purchase a timed-entry ticket in advance, and it costs $25 per group of up to six people.
Vintage Village Of Lights
Price: $25 per group of up to six people
When: December 3 - December 19, 2021 (Fridays to Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
Address: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you warped to another time as you explore the historic village covered in thousands of glowing lights.
