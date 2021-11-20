Trending Tags

This Village In Ottawa Is Covered In Over 30k Lights & Looks Like A Christmas Card

You'll feel like you travelled back in time. 🎄

City of Ottawa | City Of Ottawa Museums

This winter, you can explore a historical village in Ottawa that has over 30,000 Christmas lights.

The Vintage Village Of Lights at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum is back on Fridays to Sundays from December 3 to 19 between 3:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Here you can walk around to explore the 1920s and 1930s vintage buildings that look like a holiday card and might even see Santa.

Plus, the museum will have items to bring home like crafts or a cookie decorating kit.

This year you'll need to purchase a timed-entry ticket in advance, and it costs $25 per group of up to six people.

Vintage Village Of Lights

Price: $25 per group of up to six people

When: December 3 - December 19, 2021 (Fridays to Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Address: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd., Cumberland, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you warped to another time as you explore the historic village covered in thousands of glowing lights.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

