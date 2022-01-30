The LCBO Is Closing Stores Across Ottawa 'For The Safety Of Our Employees' Amid Protests
Multiple locations have been shut down.
The LCBO has confirmed that it has closed multiple stores across Ottawa due to safety concerns amid the Freedom Convoy protests.
In a notice shared on Sunday — a day after demonstrations began in the capital — the company confirmed that some locations would remain shut.
"Please note: For the safety of our employees and customers, our stores in Ottawa closed early yesterday," it read. "They will remain closed today."
In a follow-up note, the LCBO confirmed that store closures include locations at Rideau and King Edward, Rideau Centre, Nepean and Elgin St., Bank and Mcleod, Metcalfe and Isabella, Bank and Holmwood (Lansdowne Park) and Wellington and Somerset St. W.
These store closures include:\nRideau and King Edward\nRideau Centre\nNepean and Elgin St.\nBank and Mcleod\nMetcalfe and Isabella\nBank and Holmwood (Lansdowne Park)\nWellington and Somerset St. W— LCBO (@LCBO) 1643561045
On Saturday, several stores were forced to close early after maskless protestors reportedly entered shops and malls and flouted public health measures.
Like the LCBO, the CF Rideau Centre opted to close early on Saturday and remain closed into Sunday due to safety concerns related to the ongoing Freedom Convoy demonstrations nearby.
Those involved in the protests are speaking out against government-mandated COVID-19 vaccines and related public health measures.
The convoy began in B.C. earlier this month and has since made its way across Canada and has ended in Ottawa.
Demonstrators have been gathering at Parliament Hill and calling on the federal government to drop pandemic-related restrictions, particularly vaccine mandates for Canadian truckers.
Although Ottawa Police say the demonstrations and marches have been peaceful overall, they are conducting investigations into reports that the city's statue of Terry Fox and National War Memorial have been desecrated.
They also confirmed that several criminal investigations are underway related to "threatening/illegal/intimidating behaviour to police/city workers and other individuals."
According to police, the protests could continue into Monday and through into next week.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.