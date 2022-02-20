Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson Wants To Sell Towed Vehicles Belonging To Freedom Convoy Protesters
He says it's doable thanks to the federal Emergencies Act.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he wants the city to sell any towed cars and trucks belonging to Freedom Convoy protesters, rather than returning them.
Speaking to CBC News on Saturday — as police attempted to disperse the remaining demonstrators in the city — Mayor Watson confirmed that he'd like to see seized vehicles sold to help the city cover the costs incurred due to the convoy.
"We actually have the ability to confiscate those vehicles and sell them," he said.
"And I want to see them sold," the mayor continued. "I don't want the return to these people who've been causing such frustration and angst in our community."
In January, police said that monitoring the protests costs the city over $800,000 each day, with many demonstrators entering their fourth week in the capital. That's not all, as related blockades at the Canadian land borders are estimated to be costing the feds millions of dollars.
It's not clear when or how exactly the city would put this into place, although Watson suggested that it is both possible and legal.
According to the mayor, the city would have the power to sell the cars and trucks they've towed thanks to the Emergencies Act that was invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government last week.
If your vehicle was towed, it will be impounded for seven days.\n\nFor instructions what to do when the impoundment is over:\nhttp://ottawapolice.ca/tow\u00a0pic.twitter.com/eSG0W9YI4j— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1645335455
In a tweet, Ottawa Police made no mention of the city keeping hold of cars or trucks, but warned that towed vehicles would be impounded for seven days.
Since the Freedom Convoy arrived in the capital city on Saturday, January 29, a considerable number of vehicles have been seized by officials. As many as 38 were towed within 24 hours between Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20.
Watson confirmed that independent reviews are already planned on federal and municipal levels to consider the events of the past month.
"You can't come to Ottawa anymore and shut down our city for four weeks," he said.