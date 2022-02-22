Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

An Ottawa Restaurant Is Offering Free Dinner To Some People Who Clapped Back At The Convoy

Anyone know Balcony Guy or Pot and Ladle Man?

Toronto Staff Writer
An Ottawa Restaurant Is Offering Free Food To Some People Who Clapped Back At The Convoy
Google Maps

Now that the Freedom Convoy is close to clearing out, one Ottawa restaurant is reopening and inviting some people over for a free meal who stood up against the protesters.

"We are excited to announce that we are finally reopening on Wednesday," North and Navy tweeted on February 21, and added that they miss their customers very much.

"We would like to invite Blue Jacket guy, Balcony Man, Pot & Ladle man, 3 grannies and of course Zexi Li to dinner on us any time. If you know them please pass this along."

According to CBC News, Zexi Li is the 21-year-old who reportedly proposed the class-action lawsuit against the Freedom Convoy, and got the injunction to end the honking in downtown Ottawa.

So, who exactly is Blue Jacket guy, Balcony Man and Pot and Ladle man? Well, you might have caught a glimpse of them in one of their viral videos in protest of, well, the Freedom Convoy protesters.

Pot and Ladle man banged a pot loudly to a small group of trucker convoy protesters who tried to get him to quiet down, which might have been his commentary on their constant honking throughout Ottawa's streets.

Blue Jacket guy bellowed at a trucker asking what freedom they've lost.

"I've lost my mind because I haven't slept in five f***ing days," the person screamed before engaging in conversation with the videographer about which level of government is responsible for putting down the vaccine mandates.

As for Balcony Man, well, this person flipped off the protesters from their balcony and told them to "f*** off", and various other expletives.

Marika Morris and her neighbours are the three grannies who kept giving protesters the thumbs down every time one trucker kept honking their horn, CBC Ottawa reports.

Narcity reached out to the North and Navy but did not immediately hear back before the article was published.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Vancouver Police Officers Are Being Investigated For Firing Anti-Riot Rounds At People In Ottawa

Anyone struck by a round is asked to contact Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

@ottawapolice | Instagram

Vancouver police officers are being investigated after reportedly firing anti-riot rounds at people in Ottawa over the weekend.

According to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the incident happened at around 7:18 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, when officers allegedly shot the rounds, which are described as less-lethal firearms, at people around Sparks Street and Bank Street.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ottawa Police Hand Out Letters To Protesters Warning Them To Leave The City Or Face Arrest

Ottawa police are reportedly handing out letters on the street.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

It may be time for Freedom Convoy 2022 protesters to get out of Ottawa unless they want to face consequences.

Ottawa Police Service is reportedly handing out letters to protesters on the street, warning them to leave Ottawa or they could face arrest after demonstrators have occupied the city for 20 days.

Keep ReadingShow less

Dairy Queen Store Removes Sign Supporting Freedom Convoy & The Company Is Speaking Out

The company says they "discourage" messages that aren't related to business.

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

A photograph of a Dairy Queen sign is floating around social media, and it has a lot of people in Ontario talking about it.

In the photo, which was reshared by a Twitter user as well as reposted in r/Ontario, a Dairy Queen franchise's sign expressed a supportive message to the trucker convoy protesters voicing their demands to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Emergencies Act Has Been Invoked & Alberta's Premier Has Some Thoughts About It

He doesn't approve of it.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Your Alberta | YouTube

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has responded to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in Canada.

Trudeau announced that he was invoking the act on Monday in response to the ongoing protests across Canada involving the Freedom Convoy.

Keep ReadingShow less