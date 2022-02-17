Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ottawa Police Are Prepared To Use Rarely Seen 'Techniques' To Clear Out The Protesters

Their plan will roll out in the days to come, the Interim Police Chief said.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ottawa Police Are Prepared To Use Rarely Seen 'Techniques' To Clear Out The Protesters
JuliaDorian | Dreamstime

A new plan to clear the Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa is going into motion and the Ottawa Police Service could involve some lawful techniques that aren't commonly used.

Interim Police Chief of the Ottawa Police Service, Steve Bell, addressed City Council on February 16 about the "plan of action" that they will take alongside the Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP to end the ongoing protests in the city.

"This is the city we are sworn to protect. It's our responsibility and our job to safely remove this unlawful protest," Bell said.

Premier Doug Ford issued a state of emergency for Ontario as of February 11, and Prime Minister Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time ever in light of the ongoing protests involving the Freedom Convoy.

Bell shared that the Ottawa Police has a "methodical" and "well-resourced" plan with the goal to take back all of the occupied spaces, including the downtown core, clear out the "unlawful protest" and bring a sense of normalcy back to the city.

Police have instructed protesters to leave peacefully and to leave immediately, and if the demonstrators choose not to, they have "lawful methods" they can use. Under the emergency order, protesters could get slapped with a fine of up to $100,00 and potential jail time if they continue to back up major travel passages.

"You will be hearing and seeing these actions in the coming days. It will take time to do this right. Every step will be considered and methodical. I ask for your patience and confidence," Bell said.

"Some of the techniques we are lawfully able and prepared to use are not what we are used to seeing in Ottawa. But we are prepared to use them where necessary to bring about the safest outcome and restore order."

The Interim Police Chief said their plan won't be counted as complete until all of the streets are cleared, but the details of what the plan entails was not fully laid out.

"We know that this has left our residents feeling unsafe and abandoned and has tarnished our own reputation and that of our City. We deeply regret this," Bell said.

In a video reshared by CTV National News reporter on February 16, members of the Freedom Convoy laid out their key points for their "Road Map to Freedom", which include an end to vaccine mandates and state of emergencies, and giving people their jobs back.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ottawa Police Hand Out Letters To Protesters Warning Them To Leave The City Or Face Arrest

Ottawa police are reportedly handing out letters on the street.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

It may be time for Freedom Convoy 2022 protesters to get out of Ottawa unless they want to face consequences.

Ottawa Police Service is reportedly handing out letters to protesters on the street, warning them to leave Ottawa or they could face arrest after demonstrators have occupied the city for 20 days.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Border Blockades Are Costing Canada Millions Every Day & Here's A Breakdown Of How Much

The Finance Minister says these blockades are "making us all poorer."

Lance McMillan | Narcity

In a press conference delivered by federal leaders on Monday, February 14, Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland revealed just how much money is being lost due to the "illegal blockades" at border crossings around the country.

The Ambassador Bridge, which spans the border between Windsor and Detroit was recently reopened after being closed for several days by demonstrators calling for the same demands as the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa. There have also been several protests at border crossings across the country, some of which are still ongoing.

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

Trudeau Just Invoked The Emergencies Act For The First Time Ever & Here's What That Means

He says the Act is used "as a last resort."

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Lance McMillan | Narcity

On February 14, Justin Trudeau announced that he has invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the ongoing situation across the country involving the Freedom Convoy.

In a press conference on Monday, the PM said that after meeting with his cabinet and caucus, opposition leaders, as well as premiers from each of the provinces and territories, the decision was made to invoke the act.

Keep ReadingShow less

An OPP Officer Showed Support For The Trucker Convoy Protests & Police Are Investigating

"The OPP does not condone current illegal activity."

Lester69 | Dreamstime, Beth Baisch | Dreamstime

Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a TikTok video of one of their officers showing support for the trucker convoy protesters.

"The OPP is aware of a Feb. 12th video, taken during a traffic stop, that has raised concerns about professionalism and depicts opinions that are not in line with the OPP’s values. We recognize that views expressed by the member has caused public upset," OPP tweeted on February 13.

Keep ReadingShow less