Ottawa Police Board Approves Up To 831 RCMP Officers To Help With 'Rolling Thunder' Convoy
The convoy is expected to take place this weekend.
The Ottawa Police Service Board has approved the appointment and reappointment of up to 831 RCMP officers ahead of the anticipated "Rolling Thunder" convoy.
"Rolling Thunder," a motorcycle convoy, is expected to enter Ottawa on April 29 and depart on May 1.
A press release containing interim police chief Steve Bell's speaking notes confirms that police are expecting "more than 500 motorcycles" and that residents can expect "increased police presence and possible traffic delays" in areas where attendees of the convoy gather.
The Ottawa Police Service Board has approved the appointment of 200 RCMP officers in preparation for the convoy, in addition to the approval of re-appointing 631 members of the RCMP if the "need arises."
The ability to appoint or reappoint the 831 RCMP officers will be an option until July 4, 2022.
What are the police doing to prepare?
In preparation for the city's first convoy following the Freedom Covnvoy, police will be placing "city barricades, heavy equipment or police officers and police vehicles will be at various controlled access points surrounding the vehicle exclusion zone to filter lawful traffic on to those streets," according to Bell.
The vehicle exclusion zone will prevent "motor vehicle-based protests, rallies or events" from entering and potentially occupying Ottawa's downtown core, including areas like Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial.
However, the roads will not be closed. Residents, cyclists, and local traffic not involved with the convoy will be able to pass through the access points.
Bell outlined that the enforcement strategy for the weekend will include "controlled intersections, new no parking and no stopping areas, road closures, vehicle towing and ticketing."
Police are also monitoring online for "open-source commentary" on the events.
The Hate Crime Unit and other investigative teams have been put into action are "focused on gathering evidence and laying charges."
Bell also confirmed that displaying any hate symbols "like swastikas will result in charges."
In a Freedom Fighters Canada (FFC) statement posted on April 25, organizer Neil wrote that they "do not support blockades, obstruction of police performing their duties, damage to property or hate & vitriol directed to the residents of Ottawa."
What is Rolling Thunder planning?
Attendees of the event are expected to lay down a wreath at the War Monument on April 30, followed by a rally, according to a statement previously given to Narcity from partial organizers FFC.
On FFC's website, a list of the alleged planned events can be found.
According to Bell, a central part of the convoy includes a motorcycle ride slated to take place on Saturday.
Bell outlined the planned route and confirmed that "officers will be there to direct traffic and ensure the participants safely and expeditiously leave the area with as little impact as possible on residents."