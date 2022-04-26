Organizer Says 'Rolling Thunder' Ottawa Convoy Will Be A 'Free-For-All' After Bikes Banned
"There could be over a thousand bikes coming to your city."
"Rolling Thunder," a motorcycle rally, is set to roll into Ottawa this Friday, but organizer Neil claims it will now be a "free-for-all" after the city of Ottawa barred protest vehicles from the downtown core.
Ottawa Police announced the precaution in a press release on Monday, writing, "As a result of the unlawful protest, the City of Ottawa's position is that no motor vehicle protests, rallies or events will be allowed in the designated downtown core areas."
"The Ottawa Police is supporting and enforcing that decision. This includes areas near Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial and applies to all demonstrations, rallies and events. All motor vehicles will be prohibited from participating in any of these events in these designated areas."
What is Rolling Thunder?
Freedom Fighters Canada (FFC) previously told Narcity that the rally "is a show of solidarity with our veterans and those that have fought and died for our country," following the alleged removal of veterans from the War Memorial during the Freedom Convoy, an occupation which held the city of Ottawa for weeks.
FFC confirmed in an email that attendees plan on laying a wreath at the monument on April 30, followed by a rally hosted by FFC and Veterans for Freedom in support of veterans, the end of mandates and the end of passing "tyrannical bills."
Concerns have been voiced by a number of organizations in regards to the convoy's agenda; the Ottawa Citizen reports that Community Solidarity Ottawa, a coalition of various community-based parties, worry that the rally is "little more than an extension of the 'Freedom Convoy'" from last February.
In a statement shared with the Citizen, the CSO argues that the upcoming demonstration is "a direct threat to our community, and the far-right politics it brings with it are a broader threat to our safety and democracy."
Rolling Thunder's response to motor vehicle protest ban
Neil posted a YouTube video in response to the city allegedly notifying the group that bikes would not be allowed to protest in the downtown core, warning that "Thousands of people are coming to the city."
"There could be over a thousand bikes coming to your city. We had a route nailed," said Neil. "Now you've taken that little bit of control, of quasi control that we could have had, to guide the motorcycles, and now it's going to be a free-for-all."
Neil went on to say that the lack of route is going to be a "safety issue" and pleaded for Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson to reconsider the vehicle ban.
Ottawa Police are set to deploy "increased police presence" for the event and hold organizers of the event "accountable for their actions before, during and after events."
In an FFC statement posted on April 25 and signed by Neil, organizers said they are in "continued discussions" with police and do not support "blockades, obstruction of police performing their duties, damage to property or hate & vitriol directed to the residents of Ottawa."