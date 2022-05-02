Almost 900 Parking Tickets Were Issued At 'Rolling Thunder' Convoy In Ottawa This Weekend
45 vehicles were also towed.
The "Rolling Thunder" motorcycle convoy came through Ottawa this past weekend, and police and bylaw officers managed to dish out an impressive amount of tickets.
The City of Ottawa reported on May 1 that since Friday morning, "889 parking tickets were issued, 45 vehicles were towed, and 10 Provincial Offence Notices (tickets) were distributed in the area affected by the demonstration," according to a press release.
Final update: enforcement action in regard to the demonstrations in #OttCity:
▶️889 parking tickets
▶️45 vehicles towed
▶️10 tickets (noise, smoking, public urination, encumbering highway, misuse of accessible permit.https://t.co/x46hxebpD9#OttNewspic.twitter.com/1XNLwLVBm0
— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) May 2, 2022
The demonstration left the city on Sunday, and today, areas will reopen as City Public Works staff "remove all the no-stopping and no-parking signs present in and around the restriction zone."
Several arrests were made over the weekend, according to Ottawa Police Services, including a woman who assaulted a police officer and a man who rushed after an OPP motorcycle, who was already "on conditions" from the Freedom Convoy in February.
The man was charged with several offences, including "breaching release conditions, dangerous driving, refusal to provide a sample, assault on a peace officer and assault with a weapon."
Ottawa Police shut down "several highway off-ramps to the downtown core" in collaboration with the OPP and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to "minimize" the impact of the demonstration.
The "Downtown Core Control Plan" was put into place on Thursday night as demonstrators prepared for the convoy with resources from several other forces such as "RCMP, OPP, York and Windsor Police," according to a press release posted on April 29.
"Several attempts were made to occupy areas of the city" on Friday, but the attempts were dissolved through tow trucks, officers, and Bylaw.
Public Order Units were also sent to the area of Rideau/Sussex with "hard tactical gear, including helmets and batons" on Friday night to deal with an "aggressive and combative crowd."
Police reported on Saturday that "several convoys and groups had been spotted outside of the City." Through their "intelligence gathering," they believe the groups chose not to attend due to the police presence and posture.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.