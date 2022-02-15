Sections

Dairy Queen Store Removes Sign Supporting Freedom Convoy & The Company Is Speaking Out

The company says they "discourage" messages that aren't related to business.

Toronto Staff Writer
Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

A photograph of a Dairy Queen sign is floating around social media, and it has a lot of people in Ontario talking about it.

In the photo, which was reshared by a Twitter user as well as reposted in r/Ontario, a Dairy Queen franchise's sign expressed a supportive message to the trucker convoy protesters voicing their demands to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

"Thank you convoy," the DQ sign reads.

As of February 11, the Ford government declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing convoy protests. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time ever which allows Parliament temporary powers to handle the protests in Ottawa and across the country.

Dairy Queen responded to the Twitter user a few hours after they shared the image to social media.

"Thank you for contacting us. We contacted the independent franchise owner at this location and we are told the message has been removed," Dairy Queen responded via Twitter.

"Know that we discourage non-business related messages at DQ restaurants."

Social media users were quick to comment, both positively and negatively, about the franchise's decision to put this particular message up and the Reddit post has been upvoted almost 5,000 times on r/Ontario.

Recently a Home Hardware in Strathroy had their sign backing the protesters' demands to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, too.

"We support the truckers. End the mandates," read the sign.

Narcity reached out to Dairy Queen for more comments but did not hear back before this article was published.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

