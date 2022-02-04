Home Hardware Sign In Ontario Shows Support For Truckers & Calls To 'End Mandates'
They are standing by truckers!
One local Home Hardware appears to be taking a stand and calling to "end mandates" in Ontario.
"We support the truckers. End the mandates" reads a sign in front of a Strathroy Home Hardware store, according to a post on Facebook from January 31.
Truckers from around Canada have been protesting against COVID-19 mandates in Ottawa as part of the Freedom Convoy 2022, and are reportedly moving their protest to Toronto this weekend.
In the Facebook post, the user says the local store lost their business over the sign claiming "Business and Politics don't mix."
The store reportedly responded to the user's post, "Happy to chat. Sorry that our sign is offensive. That is certainly not our intention. Also, thank you for your front line service!!!! I am very sorry to hear that you will be choosing to shop elsewhere. We have followed every health guideline and government mandate throughout this entire pandemic. We also support local charities and employ many local people and local suppliers. We will always welcome you into our retail store."
Home Hardware Stores Limited responded to the situation and told Narcity that the "communities" they service are their "top priority."
"The global pandemic has created a number of complex challenges that Canadians and people around the world continue to navigate. As a national home improvement retailer, our primary focus is on providing our customers with the essential products and services they rely on us for," they added.
It is unclear if the store sign is still visable.