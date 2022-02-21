Sections

Vancouver Police Officers Are Being Investigated For Firing Anti-Riot Rounds At People In Ottawa

Anyone struck by a round is asked to contact Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

Western Canada Editor
@Ottawapolice | Instagram

Vancouver police officers are being investigated after reportedly firing anti-riot rounds at people in Ottawa over the weekend.

According to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the incident happened at around 7.18 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 when officers allegedly shot the rounds, which are described as less-lethal firearms, at people around Sparks Street and Bank Street.

While there are no injuries reported at this time, the SIU would like to speak to anyone who may have been hit by one of the rounds as part of their investigation.

The SIU are also investigating a separate incident involved a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse and a 49-year-old woman on Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue. The woman reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Both incidents occurred during attempts to clear the streets of Ottawa, which have been gridlocked for several weeks due to a Freedom Convoy taking place.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in its history in response to the protests, allowing for special temporary measures to address matters of national safety or security.

In January, Narcity reported that the protests were costing Ottawa more than $800,000 a day, and on Saturday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said that he'd like to sell the vehicles which have been seized to help cover the costs incurred by the city.

The SIU says six investigators and two forensic investigators are looking into these two incidents. Anyone who may have information about these investigations, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

