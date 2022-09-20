Police Arrested 7 People After 'Violence Erupted' When Lil Baby Didn't Perform In Vancouver
"Several hundred people began fighting and destroying property."
Vancouver police made seven arrests and launched a criminal investigation after chaos broke out at a PNE concert on Sunday night when the rapper Lil Baby didn't perform.
Lil Baby was the headliner for BreakOut music festival and police said "violence erupted" when organizers announced he would not take the stage because he was sick.
Videos posted to social media show concert-goers destroying property at the PNE Amphitheater, and the venue has released a statement saying that they are investigating.
\u201cVancouver got no chill #LilBaby #Vancouver #pne #trending #riot #polog\u201d— Manpreet Atwal (@Manpreet Atwal) 1663576359
The Vancouver Police Department said fights broke out both inside and outside the venue, and there was also "significant property damage."
Constable Tania Visintin said police officers were already on-site for security purposes "when several hundred people began fighting and destroying property in the Amphitheatre, on the PNE grounds, and in the surrounding neighbourhood."
In response to the violence, more officers were called in to help. Visintin said that some officers had objects like bottles thrown at them while they tried to "restore order."
Police added that while no serious injuries have been reported, there is a lot of damage from the incident. Police estimate that the cost is "likely thousands of dollars."
They confirmed that seven people were arrested and jailed for breach of peace. Police also said there is now a criminal investigation into the incident but that it "will likely take months to complete."
With the investigation, criminal charges may be brought against people "who participated in this violence and destruction," Visintin added.