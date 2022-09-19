Chaos Broke Out In Vancouver At A PNE Concert & There's 'Significant Damage' (VIDEOS)
"Fans turned their disappointment into anger."
Last night got a little too wild at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver after fans got angry when the BreakOut Festival headliner, Lil Baby, didn't perform.
Videos on TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat show angry festival-goers destroying property during the hip-hop music festival. The PNE told Narcity that the Vancouver Police Department responded to the scene and "prevented the situation from becoming much worse."
The PNE also said that fans "turned their disappointment into anger" after the announcement that the festival's main act would not be performing.
BreakOut Festival wrote in a tweet that the rapper Lil Baby was "too sick to perform."
The organizers added that there was "significant damage" to the PNE Amphitheatre as well as parts of Hastings Park.
"At this time, our first priority is for the safety and wellbeing of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behaviour that ensued," they added.
PNE also posted a statement on their Instagram story on Monday.
People shared videos of the chaos to social media.
\u201cVancouver got no chill #LilBaby #Vancouver #pne #trending #riot #polog\u201d— Manpreet Atwal (@Manpreet Atwal) 1663576359
In the videos, you can see people dismantling a tent and destroying other property.
The crowd of fans can be heard yelling as people break tables, tents and TVs.
\u201cRiot erupts in #Vancouver\nAt #breakoutfest in the #pne after 3\nheadliners cancelled and then\n#lilbaby pulled out last minute.\nTickets were $300+\u201d— rylangriffiths (@rylangriffiths) 1663571056
The PNE added that they will have a "full investigation" into the incident and will also release more statements about it soon.
Narcity reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for a statement and did not receive a response in time for this article's publication. We will update this story once we hear back.