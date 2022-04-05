Ontario Watchdog Says 'Freedom Convoy' Protester Wasn't Seriously Injured By Police Horse
Investigators say her injury was "limited to a strained shoulder."
The Special Investigations Unit just found that the Freedom Convoy protester who claimed she was seriously injured by a police horse wasn't harmed enough to carry on with a full investigation.
Ontario's police watchdog was looking into the allegations of a "serious injury" reportedly suffered by a 49-year-old woman during the protests in Ottawa. According to the April 4 release, the protester was knocked onto the ground by a mounted Toronto Police Service officer on February 18.
The incident took place in front of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa, where police were trying to create some distance between officers and the front lines of the protesters while riding horses.
"One of the horses near the end of the unit contacted a man and the woman, knocking them to the ground," the April 4 release reads.
"Police officers on foot moved in quickly to surround both the woman and the man, as protesters also moved in. The woman could also be seen being assisted to her feet and standing within the line of police officers."
According to the SIU, she was then taken to the Montfort Hospital, and two days later on February 20, she was taken to Lennox & Addington County General Hospital for shoulder pain.
"A review of the available medical records indicates that the woman did not sustain any fractures and that her injury was limited to a strained shoulder," SIU officials write.
After interviewing the protester, looking through police drone and body cam footage, and going through her medical records, the SIU ended their investigation since she didn't sustain a serious enough injury.
The case has now been deferred to TPS "for further investigation as they deem appropriate."
Per CP24, fake reports spread online that the woman was trampled to death by a police horse.
