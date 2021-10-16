Trending Tags

Purolator Is Hiring 2,400 New Employees In Canada To Help With A Huge Holiday Season Rush

It's expected that 54 million packages will be delivered throughout the season. 🎁

It's almost the holiday season, and that means Purolator is hiring in Canada to help with the rush of packages that will need to be delivered by December.

The shipping company announced that it's already making plans to meet the demand during the holidays this year. Peak shipping season is from November 1 to December 24 and Purolator is expecting to process 54 million packages, an increase of almost 10% from 2020.

To make sure all of those packages get to their destinations, Purolator is hiring 2,400 new employees across the country to increase its workforce by 15%.

The busiest day of the year should be November 30, when the company anticipates it'll process 1.8 million pieces of mail. From December 1 to December 24, Purolator expects to process more than 26 million pieces of mail, with an average of 1.5 million each day.

The shipping company isn't the only one searching for more workers right now. Canada Post is looking to hire 40 people to work out of a processing centre in Richmond, B.C., during the holiday season to help with sorting and make sure packages are good to be mailed.

