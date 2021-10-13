Canada Post Has Jobs For The Holiday Season In BC & You Don't Need A Degree Or Experience
Interested in earning "good money" over the holiday season?
Canada Post is hiring tons of postal clerks to keep up with the demand of the holiday season.
The national mail company is looking for 40 people to work out of their processing centre in Richmond, B.C.
Applicants should be able to work overnight from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. from November 15 to January 15. They must live within 75 kilometres of the processing centre and be able to speak English.
Canada Post expects to deliver 1 million parcels each day during the holiday season. The job responsibilities for these roles are sorting mail items into batches, operating mail-processing equipment, checking mail to make sure the address and postage are correct and transporting mail between floors and sections of the processing centre.
To be considered for the role, you must pass a pre-employment test and an interview. To apply, click here.
