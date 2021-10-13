Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
canada jobs

Canada Post Has Jobs For The Holiday Season In BC & You Don't Need A Degree Or Experience

Interested in earning "good money" over the holiday season?

Canada Post Has Jobs For The Holiday Season In BC & You Don't Need A Degree Or Experience
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

Canada Post is hiring tons of postal clerks to keep up with the demand of the holiday season.

The national mail company is looking for 40 people to work out of their processing centre in Richmond, B.C.

Applicants should be able to work overnight from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. from November 15 to January 15. They must live within 75 kilometres of the processing centre and be able to speak English.

Canada Post expects to deliver 1 million parcels each day during the holiday season. The job responsibilities for these roles are sorting mail items into batches, operating mail-processing equipment, checking mail to make sure the address and postage are correct and transporting mail between floors and sections of the processing centre.

To be considered for the role, you must pass a pre-employment test and an interview. To apply, click here.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Is Having A Huge Job Fair This Week & Over 20 Stores Are Hiring

Some of the retailers include Lululemon and Sephora.

Google Maps

Yorkdale Shopping Centre is hosting a massive job fair this week that includes some of North America's most iconic retailers.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre near the Kandy Gallery.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Canada Is Hiring 12K Associates & You Can Get An Interview By Just Going Into A Store

Associates get a Walmart discount card and can take part in a tuition reimbursement program!

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, @walmartcanada | Instagram

If you're looking for a job, Walmart Canada is hiring 12,000 new and permanent associates across the country to help the company get ready for the holiday shopping season.

The retailer is hosting two national hiring days on October 14 and 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time in stores, distribution and fleet centres all over Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring Nurses Across The Country & It Pays Almost $100K A Year

Nurses are needed to support the COVID-19 response at airports and ports of entry.

@wchospital | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

If any nurses are looking for work right now, the Government of Canada is hiring and the salary ranges from $80,906 to $97,384 a year.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is looking for nurses across the country to support the country's COVID-19 response — helping to enforce enhanced border measures at airports and points of entry — and people living in Canada along with Canadian citizens who live abroad can apply online.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Ottawa Jobs That Are Actually Hiring RN & Pay $100K Or Higher

It's time to fix up that resume! 🤑

@lifelineott | Instagram, @allstatecanada | Instagram

Do you dream about having a six-figure salary? If so, you'll want to check out these Ottawa jobs that pay up to $100,000 or more.

On top of the high-paying salary, some offer incredible perks like employee discounts and several weeks of vacation. So if you are tired of your job, it is time to send in your application to one of the careers below!

Keep Reading Show less