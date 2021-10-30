Trending Tags

I Gifted My Boyfriend A TUSHY Bidet & Now We're Both Obsessed With It

It's truly #1 when it comes to going #2.

I Gifted My Boyfriend A TUSHY Bidet & Now We're Both Obsessed With It
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What do you buy someone who already has everything? Well, a bidet, of course. I heard about TUSHY through friends and social media and felt like it was finally time to take the plunge.

TUSHY is an American company that designs bidets that attach to toilets without any specialized installations or tools. Their bidets are the most affordable on the market and you can get the TUSHY Classic 3.0 on sale for $US99 (around CA$123).

If you feel like splurging, the TUSHY Spa 3.0 is on sale for US$119 (around CA$147). The only difference is the Spa has temperature control settings and the Classic does not.

While most customers buy one in white, the bidets come in a bunch of different colours like pink, blue and black.

We have two bathrooms in the house so we decided to install the TUSHY in our main bathroom by our bedroom. It only took a few minutes to set up. All we had to do was connect it to our water supply valve. Now we're members of an elite society called The Clean Butt Club.

The company sends you a rather uproarious book for "bathroom reading." I'll say this: if you love dirty humour, this will spark joy! They'll also send you a cheeky T-shirt if you share the product on social media.

There are many reasons why you should get a bidet. You can save your butt, the planet and money all at the same time! According to the company, it takes one pint of water to wash with a TUSHY versus 15 million trees to make toilet paper every year. Whoa!

TUSHY Bidet

Price: US$99 (CA$123)

Details: Remember the toilet paper shortage at the start of the pandemic? Yeah, let's never go through that again. This easy-to-install and simple-to-use bidet will keep your tushy clean and is a total game-changer.

Find It On TUSHY

