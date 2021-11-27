TUSHY Is Having A Black Friday Sale On Bidets & Their Promo Code Is LOL Funny
Clearly that kid who always made poop jokes in middle school is now the marketing director.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
It's time to talk about the way to go number two because using toilet paper is out and bidets are in. Not only is using a bidet more gentle on the planet (not to mention your bum), but it's also kinder on your wallet since you don't have to use as much toilet paper.
TUSHY is an American company that makes super easy-to-install bidets. Right now, you can get 40% off bidets with the code BROWNFRIDAY. Of all the Black Friday promo codes we've seen, this one has to be the most hilarious.
You can get the TUSHY Classic 3.0 on sale for just US$77.40 (about CA$99). The bidet comes in ten different colours so you can order the one that best matches your bathroom decor.
You can also get the heated TUSHY Spa 3.0 for US$89.40 (about CA$114). If you have multiple bathrooms in your home or want to give one away as a gift, you can get a better discount if you buy two.
The brand sells other accessories like the toilet ottoman, travel bidet, eco-friendly toilet brush that are all on sale right now.
TUSHY
Details: Having a TUSHY bidet in your bathroom means you never have to worry about running out of toilet paper again. Right now you can save 40% on bidet attachments that will have you feeling squeaky clean. Just use the code BROWNFRIDAY at checkout. You can test it out for 60 days and return it for free if you're not satisfied.