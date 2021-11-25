Trending Tags

SAXX Underwear Is Having A Black Friday Sale & TBH, These Deals Are Baller

Save up to 40% for total ball serenity.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're struggling to figure out what to buy the man in your life, you might as well get him something he'll actually use — like a new pair of underwear. SAXX is a Canadian brand that sells underwear and other clothes that are stylish and really, really comfortable.

Like many other brands, SAXX is having a Black Friday sale and you can get up to 40% off everything sitewide.

Their underwear is breathable, anti-chafing, odour controlling and features a BallPark Pouch that "keeps your man-parts in place," according to the site. Vibe, their best-selling underwear, is now on sale for $26.89 with a ton of funky patterns to choose from.

The brand makes underwear for everyday wear, outdoor activities and even sports meaning there's something that'll fit with your lifestyle. Our staff got to test out a few pairs of shorts and underwear and they loved how comfortable everything was.

Between SAXX and TUSHY, the popular bidet makers, your nether region will be in tip-top shape heading into the new year.

SAXX Underwear

Details: Treat yourself or someone you know to the comfiest underwear of all time. During Black Friday you can save up to 40% off everything online. You can get free shipping over $50 if you sign up for an account. The more you spend over a year, the more perks you'll get.

Find It On SAXX UNDERWEAR

One of the best times of the year to buy a new phone is on Black Friday, with deals just calling (pun intended!) your name.

What better time to splurge on stunning jewelry than the present? Today and tomorrow, you can get up to 50% off rings, necklaces, earrings and more at Jenny Bird.

If you've been dreaming of taking a vacation ASAP, look no further! These Black Friday travel deals in Canada include discounts on flights, hotels and packages, which means your next trip could be way cheaper than expected.

Whether you're looking for specific international flights, local hotel packages or just a genuine bargain, these companies are offering up to 70% off.

Looking to buy a new pair of shoes for yourself or someone else as a holiday gift? While you can shop directly from brands like Reebok, you can also find a variety of deals from major retailers like Sport Chek and Foot Locker that carry multiple brands.

