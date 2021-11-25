SAXX Underwear Is Having A Black Friday Sale & TBH, These Deals Are Baller

We looked around and found some of the best deals that major Canadian providers and retailers are offering when it comes to devices and plans. Keep in mind that these are just overviews of the deals and we recommend reading through the terms and conditions on the respective websites before making a purchase.
You can actually find some really good deals on unlocked phones sold directly by the brands. For instance, this Samsung Galaxy A52 is $170 off and on sale for $489.
Amazon Canada also sells renewed phones that have been tested and look as good as new. You can get this unlocked Apple iPhone 8 for just $279.99.
For a limited time, you can get a $70 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE.
Right now, you can save up to 70% over 24 months on select devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max for $37.92 per month. You can also score a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for only $10.84 per month.
If you're just looking for a phone, you can find unlocked devices at Best Buy both directly from the store and through marketplace sellers.
You can also get plans with Virgin, Koodo or Fido through Best Buy including 12GB of data for only $40 per month (you can either bring in your own device or finance a phone).
Right now you can get 2GB of bonus data per month for six months and a month's fee in credit. It's a limited-time offer for new activations only.
Now until November 29, Costco members can get up to $300 in bonus Costco gift cards when they get select new phone plans.
Fido has a ton of Black Friday deals including $0 down on an iPhone 12 mini (worth $898). Instead, you pay only $17.92 per month for 24 months.
You can also get a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for only $15 per month for 24 months and $0 down.
When you activate or upgrade your phone, you can get 6GB of data per month for only $45 per month, plus five extra hours of data each month for free. It's great if you spend a lot of time on TikTok.
Fizz is a new Canadian carrier, and if you create a mobile plan before November 30, you can get up to 5GB in perks.
If you activate your first plan with a friend's referral code from now until December 3, you'll each receive a $100 referral bonus.
Right now, you can save $100 when you shop online. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $15 per month with the Tab or 12GB of data for only $50 per month. Not too shabby!
You can trade in your iPhone 11 for an iPhone 13 for $0 per month (instead of $43 per month) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return it within 2 years.
There's another offer where you can get a Samsung Galaxy S20 for $10.84 per month after bill credit for 24 months. You can also get the Google Pixel 6 for $10 per month (after bill credit) for 24 months with financing.
Now until December 31, you can get a bonus S Pen Fold Edition for FREE when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G phone.
You can also get a FREE pair of black Galaxy Buds Pro when you purchase select Galaxy Z Flip3 5G phones until November 26.
Finally, you can get a $150 credit, in addition to a trade-in value credit for your old smartphone when you upgrade to a Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.
The Unlimited 40GB plan at Telus is now $70 per month, only $10 more than the Unlimited 20GB plan.
When you get a new plan or phone under the Bring-It-Back program, you can save up to $753! You can also save $100 when you shop for phones and plans online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver.
You can get 12GB of data for just $50 per month when you bring your own phone anytime until November 29.
When you shop online, Virgin will waive the $50 connection service fee and you'll get a $50 bill credit.
For a limited time, you can get up to $300 in Walmart gift cards when you activate select iPhone and Samsung phones with Telus or Koodo plans.