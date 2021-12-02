Trending Tags

This All-Pink Christmas Cafe Near Toronto Feels Like A Holiday Trip To Paris (VIDEOS)

It is only 1 hour from Toronto! 😍

This winter, you can get a taste of Paris closer to home. There is a Christmas cafe near Toronto, and it feels like a trip to France.

La Maison Rose has a brand new all-pink look for the holidays, and you'll be able to see it for yourself from Wednesday to Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. until December 23, 2021.

Inside you'll be able to dine under sparkling chandeliers surrounded by pink decor everywhere you look like a sparkling Christmas tree and nutcrackers.

This All-Pink Christmas Cafe Near Toronto Feels Like A Holiday Trip To Paris (VIDEOS) Courtesy of La Maison Rose

There are tons of tasty options on the menu, like pink hot chocolate, French toast baskets, and waffles covered in 24-karat gold.

Plus, you'll be able to order delicious boxes of cookies to bring home or buy gifts for your friends like candles with hilarious messages

.

La Maison Rose

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 424 Winston Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: If your favourite colour is pink, you'll want to visit this cafe before their redesign the space in 2022 with a new Harry Potter theme.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

