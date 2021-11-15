These Popular Brands In Canada Offer Afterpay So You Can Start Holiday Shopping Now & Pay Later
Stores like Lululemon, Michael Kors and Roots allow you to buy now and pay back in four instalments.
Canadians who do a lot of online shopping may have noticed how some brands offer something called Afterpay at checkout. It's a service that allows shoppers to pay for their purchases in smaller bi-weekly instalments rather than one price upfront.
Don't worry, something like this will not affect your credit score if you miss a payment. Afterpay Canada will never charge late or interest fees. Instead, they'll freeze your account so you can't buy anything else until the owed amount is completely paid off.
The company is calling November 19 "Done Day" because it's the last day to do your holiday shopping on Afterpay and be fully paid by January 1, 2022. Who wants to start off the new year with a hefty credit card bill, anyway?
There are hundreds of retailers that allow customers to buy items and pay over time with no fees. Here are some of the most popular brands in Canada.
Lululemon
Details: One of the biggest brands in Canada, Lululemon, allows customers to pay with Afterpay. Those $98 Align leggings you want for Christmas? They're yours with four payments of $24.50.
Michael Kors
Details: You can get a holiday head start at Michael Kors RN because it's having a huge sale right now with items up to 60% off. If a new arrival catches your eye — like this $678 leather satchel — you can buy it now and pay for it later.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Details: You can find a ton of gift ideas and even shop holiday home decor at BB&B. The store has already rolled out their early Black Friday deals!
Pandora
Details: Who could ever turn down a shiny piece of jewelry for the holidays? The next time you get a little something-something for yourself or a loved one, you can pay in four small increments instead.
UGG
Details: A pair of UGGs are a winter staple but the brand can be pretty pricey. Luckily with Afterpay, you can get those $195 classic short boots with four payments of $48.75.
Jenny Bird
Details: Toronto's Jenny Bird creates stunning jewellery that won't cost you a fortune. From bold to delicate, there are a lot of styles to choose from like these $140 hoop earrings that are yours with four payments of $35.
Roots
Details: Are you looking for a new cozy sweatsuit to lounge around in this season? Or maybe a new pair of mittens for the winter? Whatever it is, Roots lets you buy now and pay later which is always a dream.
Urban Outfitters
Details: Besides clothes and shoes, Urban Outfitters is loaded with super cute stocking stuffers your friends would love receiving. If your cart ends up being hundreds of dollars when it's time to checkout, you can pay everything back in four instalments.
Boohoo
Details: From satin mini dresses to cozy tracksuits, Boohoo has it all. The brand recently joined Afterpay and now Canadian shoppers can pay for a whole new wardrobe in four easy instalments.
ALDO
Details: If you see a pair of winter boots that's a little out of your budget right now, Aldo lets you buy with Afterpay. Right now you can get 20% off your order of $150 or more.
Herschel Supply
Details: If you spot something on the Herschel site — like this $129.99 backpack — but it's not on sale yet, you can opt for Afterpay and pay it back in smaller doses.
PrettyLittleThing
Details: If you need a new dress for your best friend's wedding or upcoming holiday party, PrettyLittleThing has endless options. Right now you can save 70% on everything site-wide!