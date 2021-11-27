8 Small Businesses In Toronto With Some Pretty Sweet Cyber Week Sales
It's Small Business Saturday after all!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
At this point, most Torontonians are aware that this weekend is jam-packed with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But did you know that today is also Small Business Saturday?
While you're thinking up awesome gift ideas and getting your holiday shopping done, consider supporting local businesses today and make a few purchases at your favourite neighbourhood shops.
You can find over 100 Toronto businesses to support on our Narcity Market page, but here are eight shops that are offering Cyber Week sales all weekend long.
Rose City Goods
Address: 1504 Dundas St. W.
Details: From puzzles and games to decorative doodads, you'll be tempted to add everything you see at this shop to your cart. Located in Little Portugal, you can find sales on home goods and artisan gifts this weekend — just in time for the holidays. If you can't make it to the store, you can order online and get same-day delivery for just $9.99.
Mashi Moosh
Address: 1840 Danforth Ave.
Details: You can find awesome deals on stunning artisanal treasures at this local Toronto business in East York. Featuring authentic Moroccan decor and homeware, you can score a deal on rugs, lanterns, towels, glassware and more. Delivery is free if you're shipping within Toronto!
iQliving
Address: 542 Danforth Ave.
Details: On the hunt for gift ideas? This weekend you can find deals on kitchen supplies, cookware and more at iQliving on the Danforth — including this beautiful Le Creuset cast iron pot.
Gotstyle
Address: 21 Trinity St.
Details: Located in Toronto's Distillery District, you can get up to 50% off on men's fashion this weekend — including this ultra-soft button-up shirt and these tapered chinos. Can't make it in person? Free shipping is available if you spend over $150.
Moss Garden Home
Details: Along with tons of gift ideas and cute cards and stationery items, you can find holiday decorations and other cute knickknacks on sale at Moss this weekend. You can shop gorgeous ceiling lamps at a discount if you were thinking about doing some redecorating over the winter break. Head over to the Danforth to shop in person, or shop online and get free shipping on orders over $100.
Love Me Do Baby & Maternity
Address: 79-50 Lynn Williams St.
Details: You can score up to $450 off strollers and car seats right now, including this convertible DEMI bundle. You can also find discounts on backpacks (like this cute Nova Youth backpack), clothing and so much more! You can get free shipping on orders of $79 or more, or head over to Liberty Village to shop in person.
Culture Athletics
Address: 1175 Queen St. E.
Details: This Leslieville-based athletics shop is offering up to 50% off workout clothes and running shoes this weekend. You can also score some cozy finds, like this super cute fleece pullover on sale for $89.99. If you're shopping online, free shipping is included on orders over $75.
The Irish Design House
Address: 756 Queen St E.
Details: Located in Riverside, The Irish Design House offers a bunch of handmade goodies made in Ireland. They have a ton of cute stocking stuffer ideas you'll definitely want to check out for the holidays, as well as a sale on select men's fashion this weekend starting at $20.