Bay Days Are On At The Bay RN & You Can Get Everything Up To 55% Off
So many deals! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Bay is hosting their biannual "Bay Days" sale, which, aside from Black Friday, is one of their biggest sales of the year.
The sale runs in stores and online until October 31, but because products tend to sell out, you might want to make your move sooner rather than later.
If you're hoping to get some holiday shopping done early, the Bay Days sale might be a great place to start. They've broken down their sales by category, so you can easily narrow in on sales for home, beauty, shoes and so much more.
You can find incredible discounts on kitchen items, like this 10-piece Cuisinart cookware set for $279.99 (originally $799.99).
You can also find super cute throw blankets for $29.99 (originally $80) and a Soozier exercise bike for $209.99 (originally $439.99). Check! It! Out!
The Bay
Details: "Bay Days" is on now until October 31 and you can get up to 55% off everything sitewide. Whether you're looking for home decor, kitchen appliances, beauty or fashion, there's something for everyone.