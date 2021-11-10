This Fitbit Is $150 Off Right Now & It's A Great Gift Idea For The Holidays
You can get it on Amazon Canada, Sport Chek or Best Buy!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whether you have an outdoor enthusiast in your life or know someone who's extremely devoted to self-care, a Fitbit would make a great gift for the holidays. Right now and for a limited time only, you can save up to $150 on Fitbits.
The Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch is on sale on Amazon Canada for just $249.95 (originally $399.95) and comes in graphite or lunar white.
You can also pick it up at Sport Chek for $248.98 or Best Buy for $249.99 in black, white or sage grey.
This Fitbit is the brand's most advanced health smartwatch yet. It tracks your physical activity, sleep and stress, stores and plays music, comes with built-in GPS and a whole lot more. The best part is that it has a six-day battery life!
Shoppers seem to really love the stress tracker with EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor that can help manage stress levels.
One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "It tells me if I'm getting a little stressed before I even realize it and I'm able to nip things in the bud with the Fitbit apps mindfulness meditations. It has been super helpful."
Having this type of resource during one of the most stressful times of the year can be a total lifesaver.
If you're looking to get a different Fitbit for someone on your list, the Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch is also on sale on Amazon Canada for $199.95 (originally $299.95). It comes in four colours: black, midnight blue, pink and thistle (mauve).
It has mixed reviews on Amazon but plenty of shoppers agree it's an effective device to track and manage your health. The downsides are that it doesn't have offline storage for Spotify and comes with a shorter battery life.
Fitbit Sense
Price: $249.95 (
$399.95)
Details: This device can keep tabs on your workouts, menstrual cycles, sleep and even stress levels. It even offers stress-management tools which other Fitbits don't provide. If someone close to you wants to take better care of their mental and physical health going into 2022, this will be an excellent gift.