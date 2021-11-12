Trending Tags

Intimate Concerts & Events In Toronto That You’ll Want To Get Tickets To ASAP

They're great gift ideas, too!

@museumofillusions_toronto | Instagram, @madhatterginteaparty | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't already heard about it, Fever Up is a sweet spot to find tickets to local concerts, shows and events happening in Toronto.

Now don't get me wrong, I would love to go to a Dua Lipa concert, even if I could barely see her from my seat. But there's just something so special about smaller, more intimate shows — like the ones featured on Fever Up. Unlike events at massive venues where you have to look at a screen to see the performers, these shows are up-close and personal.

If you want to get your loved ones a unique or experiential gift, consider taking them to see a show or participate in an event this holiday season. From theatrical performances to roller disco brunch (!!), there are a handful of super fun options to choose from.

Concerts & Festivals

Details: Get lost in the swells and sighs of orchestral instruments as music fills the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto. Whether you're a total film score buff or a fan of Mozart, you can see a variety of live performances by candle light this winter.

Find It On FEVER UP

Attractions & Tours

Details: Become a tourist in your own city by exploring a different neighbourhood, like this walking tour through Toronto's Distillery District. You can also find other attractions and experiences, including admission to the Museum of Illusions or tickets to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Find It On FEVER UP

Exhibits & Events

Raw Pixel Images | Dreamstime

Details: From roller disco brunch (with mimosas!) to a stroll through Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel exhibition, there are always unique events and exhibits popping up in Toronto. If tickets aren't available, make sure to sign up to get on the waitlist so you can be notified when they are.

Find It On FEVER UP

Courses, Talks & Workshops

Volodymyr Tverdokhlib | Dreamstime

Details: Learn something new this winter by taking a course or attending a talk. If you're a fan of true crime, you'll definitely want to check out this "Secrets of Serial Killers" talk — you can be added to the waitlist today.

Find It On FEVER UP

Theatre, Comedy & Shows

Details: Head over to the theatre this winter and see a show. You can get on the waitlist to join Mad Hatter's Gin & Tea Party, which is an immersive theatre experience that'll allow you to be a part of the show.

Find It On FEVER UP

Food Experiences

Fever Up

Details: If you know a foodie who enjoys experimenting with different cuisines, treat them to a unique food experience this winter. Some popular choices include dining in the dark and Toronto's sushi festival. Check them out!

Find It On FEVER UP

