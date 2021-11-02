Trending Tags

So much festive magic!

Toronto's Christmas Concert Will Play All Your Fave Holiday Tunes By Flickering Candlelight
Fever | Handout, Fever | Handout

You can listen to your favourite Christmas songs in a totally unique way at this wondrous concert happening in Toronto this season.

Fever's Candlelight: Holiday Special starts December 17, and you can hear classic Christmas tunes performed by a live string quartet.

The event is taking place in the historic Metropolitan Community Church, which will be filled with the glow of flickering candles for an even more magical experience.

Songs include "The First Noël," "Deck The Halls," and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." A vocalist and pianist will accompany the quartet for certain pieces.

Tickets are available online and the show is 60 minutes long. If you've already been humming those holiday songs then plan a trip to this spot!

Candlelight: Holiday Special

Price: $30+ per person

When: Select nights from December 17-22, 2021

Address: 115 Simpson Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Listen to holiday tunes surrounded by the glow of candlelight.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

