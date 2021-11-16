Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
narcity market

11 Novelty Socks You Can Buy In Toronto If You're All Out Of Holiday Gift Ideas

If you're reading this, bring me ketchup chip socks. 🧦

11 Novelty Socks You Can Buy In Toronto If You're All Out Of Holiday Gift Ideas
Natalia Buia | Narcity, @bluebananamarket | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Call me old-fashioned (or just call me old) but I genuinely LOVE getting socks for Christmas. The more colourful and ridiculous, the better.

I also get novelty socks on other holidays, too. One year I received — per my request — ketchup chip socks for Valentine's Day because nothing makes my heart go pitter-patter quite like potato chips.

If you or someone you know finds great joy in whimsical hosiery, then you can't go wrong with gifting a pair of novelty socks for the holidays. There are tons of Toronto shops that sell socks for everyone on your shopping list — including yourself.

Streetcar Socks

Moss Garden Home

Price: $14.99

Details: Unlike the 504, these socks from Danforth's Moss Garden Home will arrive on schedule. These are one-size-fits-all!

$14.99 On MOSS GARDEN HOME

Toronto Raccoon Socks

Blue Banana

Price: $14.99

Details: What is this city without its alarmingly high raccoon population? Anyone who's ever caught a trash panda in their backyard will enjoy these socks.

$14.99 On BLUE BANANA

Ketchup Chip Socks

Blue Banana

Price: $14.99

Details: Join the club and let's match! These ketchup chip socks are so thick and cozy and an absolute must-have for any Canadian. Alternatively, you can grab the All Dressed Chips Socks for $14.

$14.99 On BLUE BANANA

Crew Socks Meet Dogs

Blue Banana

Price: $15.99

Details: For the pal who's obsessed with their dog, you have to get them these cute socks. Alternatively, you can get cat socks for your feline-loving friends, too.

$15.99 On BLUE BANANA

Montreal Smoked Meat and Pickle Socks

Floorplay Socks

Price: $14

Details: Smoked meat is a Montreal staple and your Quebec friends need these ASAP so they can rep their city with pride.

$14 On FLOORPLAY SOCKS

Connor McDavid Socks

Floorplay Socks

Price: $22

Details: Fans of hockey will get a kick out of these socks that boast the Edmonton Oilers captain, Connor McDavid.

$22 On FLOORPLAY SOCKS

RuPaul Socks

Floorplay Socks

Price: $16

Details: Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will be delighted to receive these super-soft RuPaul socks for the holidays.

$16 On FLOORPLAY SOCKS

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Socks

Blue Banana

Price: $14.99

Details: What do you give the person who's constantly munching on Pringles? These socks, of course.

$14.99 On BLUE BANANA

Party Food No Show Socks

Hanji Gifts

Price: $5.95 each

Details: These socks from Hanji Gifts come in four designs: cheeseburger, popcorn, hot fudge sundae and french fries for those who take their fast food very seriously.

$5.95 On HANJI GIFTS

Bill Murray Character Socks

Boa Boutique

Price: $20

Details: Boa Boutique on the east end has the perfect socks for that one friend who's seen Groundhog Day and Ghostbuster more times than they can count.

$20 On BOA BOUTIQUE

Dad Joke Socks

Blue Banana

Price: $16.95

Details: Dad jokes don't always land but these socks are guaranteed to please that paternal figure in your life.

$16.95 On BLUE BANANA

Our Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Here's What We Want To Buy This Year

The list includes smartwatches, air fryers, electric blankets and more! 🎁

@flexispot_official | Instagram, @ninjakitchen | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With only a few weeks left before the holiday season, many of us are in full-blown holiday shopping mode. But coming up with gift ideas can be hard so we wanted to see what people here at Narcity are looking to pick up.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian TikTokers Say These Are Their Must-Have Gifts For The Holiday Season

I'll take one of each, please. 🎁

Sephora, @sonos | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There can be a lot to think about during the holidays between stocking stuffers and holiday decor to splurge-worthy gifts for those you really care about.

Keep Reading Show less

The Always Pan Is On Sale RN & Honestly, Who Doesn't Want One For The Holidays?

You can find huge deals on bundles & tableware, too! 🍽️

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media, @ourplace | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that it's November, most Canadians are fully diving into their holiday shopping — especially with all of the early Black Friday deals that have been popping up this month.

Keep Reading Show less

These Popular Brands In Canada Offer Afterpay So You Can Start Holiday Shopping Now & Pay Later

Stores like Lululemon, Michael Kors and Roots allow you to buy now and pay back in four instalments.

May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Canadians who do a lot of online shopping may have noticed how some brands offer something called Afterpay at checkout. It's a service that allows shoppers to pay for their purchases in smaller bi-weekly instalments rather than one price upfront.

Keep Reading Show less