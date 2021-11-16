11 Novelty Socks You Can Buy In Toronto If You're All Out Of Holiday Gift Ideas
If you're reading this, bring me ketchup chip socks. 🧦
Call me old-fashioned (or just call me old) but I genuinely LOVE getting socks for Christmas. The more colourful and ridiculous, the better.
I also get novelty socks on other holidays, too. One year I received — per my request — ketchup chip socks for Valentine's Day because nothing makes my heart go pitter-patter quite like potato chips.
If you or someone you know finds great joy in whimsical hosiery, then you can't go wrong with gifting a pair of novelty socks for the holidays. There are tons of Toronto shops that sell socks for everyone on your shopping list — including yourself.
Streetcar Socks
Price: $14.99
Details: Unlike the 504, these socks from Danforth's Moss Garden Home will arrive on schedule. These are one-size-fits-all!
$14.99 On MOSS GARDEN HOME
Toronto Raccoon Socks
Price: $14.99
Details: What is this city without its alarmingly high raccoon population? Anyone who's ever caught a trash panda in their backyard will enjoy these socks.
$14.99 On BLUE BANANA
Ketchup Chip Socks
Price: $14.99
Details: Join the club and let's match! These ketchup chip socks are so thick and cozy and an absolute must-have for any Canadian. Alternatively, you can grab the All Dressed Chips Socks for $14.
$14.99 On BLUE BANANA
Crew Socks Meet Dogs
Price: $15.99
Details: For the pal who's obsessed with their dog, you have to get them these cute socks. Alternatively, you can get cat socks for your feline-loving friends, too.
$15.99 On BLUE BANANA
Montreal Smoked Meat and Pickle Socks
Price: $14
Details: Smoked meat is a Montreal staple and your Quebec friends need these ASAP so they can rep their city with pride.
$14 On FLOORPLAY SOCKS
Connor McDavid Socks
Price: $22
Details: Fans of hockey will get a kick out of these socks that boast the Edmonton Oilers captain, Connor McDavid.
$22 On FLOORPLAY SOCKS
RuPaul Socks
Price: $16
Details: Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will be delighted to receive these super-soft RuPaul socks for the holidays.
$16 On FLOORPLAY SOCKS
Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Socks
Price: $14.99
Details: What do you give the person who's constantly munching on Pringles? These socks, of course.
$14.99 On BLUE BANANA
Party Food No Show Socks
Price: $5.95 each
Details: These socks from Hanji Gifts come in four designs: cheeseburger, popcorn, hot fudge sundae and french fries for those who take their fast food very seriously.
$5.95 On HANJI GIFTS
Bill Murray Character Socks
Price: $20
Details: Boa Boutique on the east end has the perfect socks for that one friend who's seen Groundhog Day and Ghostbuster more times than they can count.
$20 On BOA BOUTIQUE
Dad Joke Socks
Price: $16.95
Details: Dad jokes don't always land but these socks are guaranteed to please that paternal figure in your life.