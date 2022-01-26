This Sunset Lamp That's All Over TikTok Is Only $30 On Amazon Canada
Golden hour is any hour you want it to be! 🌇
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
From miracle cleaning paste to butt-lifting leggings, you can come across some pretty neat stuff while scrolling TikTok. Lately, this sunset lamp that projects a golden hour-like effect on the walls has gone viral.
It's no surprise that millennials are loving this product. You can presently buy a sunset lamp on sale for $29.99 on Amazon Canada to see what all the hype is about.
This LED lamp on Amazon is super small and lightweight so you can carry it around from room to room. It rotates 360 degrees and produces different lights from different angles. Besides gold yellow hues, you can play around with a total of 16 colours including green, purple and pink.
#SunsetLamp has over 167 million views on TikTok and counting. As one TikToker points out, you can take a ton of cute sunset photos from your bedroom. "What a vibe," one TikToker says, while another claims it helps to "set the mood" for date night at home.
While there are a lot of sunset lamps on Amazon – including this one for $24.99 — the one featured in this article for $29.99 has a near-perfect rating of 4.8. Reviewers say it's the "perfect sunset lamp for photos" and it "meets all expectations."
If you want to step up your social media game, this must-have product will surely get a lot of people double-tapping your content. If not for the 'Gram, then do it for your next party (once gatherings are allowed, of course). Your guests will be so impressed with the vibe.
Nellsi Sunset Lamp
Why wait to catch a real sunset when you can simulate one at home at any time? TikTokers have been raving about this sunset lamp for months now. It's the perfect addition to romantic nights, parties, photoshoots and video shoots.