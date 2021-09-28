13 Pieces Of Furniture That'll Make Your Itty-Bitty Home Way More Functional
They're actually affordable, too.
If your home is less than palatial, you probably already know the struggle of feeling cluttered and not having enough storage space. One way to beat a tiny, crammed home is by being selective with the furniture you choose.
Multipurpose furniture (like this awesome convertible coffee table) can help you make the most of the space you have, despite how small it may be. If it provides extra storage space, chances are it'll help you to declutter and feel more relaxed in your home.
We've found 11 pieces of furniture that'll help transform those tiny rooms into more functional and open spaces. Don't worry, they won't entirely break the bank, either!
Space-Saving Fold-Out Desk
Price: $179.99
Details: This mini fold-away desk is brilliant for homes without an office. It's tiny enough not to clutter your space, but large enough when unfolded to allow you to work or study comfortably. It also has handy shelves that you can use to place your notebooks and stationery on.
Round Ottoman With Storage
Price: $48.99
Details: This handy ottoman can be used as a footrest, extra seating and storage, too. It'll be perfect for storing remotes, chargers and whatever else normally ends up in between your couch cushions.
Narrow Side Table For Living Room or Bedroom
Price: $102.99
Details: This stylish side table is narrow, so you can slide it into the tight space between your couch and the wall. You can also use it as a nightstand in your bedroom, if you need somewhere to keep your phone and current read close when you lounge in bed.
Wall Mounted Corner Shelf
Price: $49.99
Details: Make use of the stagnant corner space in your home with this floating corner shelf. It'll give you some extra room to stack your favourite books, house plants and home decor.
Wooden Shoe Storage Stand
Price: $129.99
Details: If you don't have much of an entryway, this slim shoe rack might be the solution. It'll help you keep your shoes from becoming a scattered mess on the floor and make your space feel a little more organized, too.
Futon Sofa Bed With Removable Armrests & Hidden Cupholder Compartment
Price: $599.99
Details: Whether you have a teeny-tiny bedroom or host overnight guests from time to time, this stylish futon will serve you as both a couch and bed. It also has a pull-down cupholder compartment in the middle, so you can use it in lieu of a side table, too.
Lift Top Coffee Table That Converts To A Desk
Price: $199.99
Details: If you don't have space for both a coffee table and a desk, you'll love this product. This genius coffee table actually lifts up into a desk, so you can use your laptop comfortably while you WFH on your couch. It also has a ton of storage, including two slide-in baskets and a hidden section beneath the lift-out tabletop.
Storage Bed Frame With Three Drawers
Price: $485
Details: If you don't have much closet space and can't seem to find enough room for your wardrobe, consider investing in a bed frame that doubles as a set of drawers. It'll help you keep your clothes off the floor and also give you somewhere to stash extra bedding or off-season clothes.
Bathroom Floor Standing Storage Cabinet
Price: $74.99
Details: If your bathroom storage is little to none, this bestselling cabinet will give you somewhere to put your face towels and extra toilet paper.
Farmhouse Dining Table With Two Tuck-Away Benches
Price: $239.21
$255.43)
Details: This dining set is an excellent solution for anyone who doesn't have much of a dining area. The benches tuck right underneath the table, so they won't take up much space when you aren't using it.
Love Seat Futon With Fold-Down Armrests
Price: $419.97
Details: This tiny love seat actually unfurls into a bed. Both armrests come down to elongate it, and the back lowers to make it wider. It won't take up much space at all when it's in love seat form, but you'll always have the option to expand it when needed.
C-Shaped Side Table With Wheels And Storage Basket
Price: $69.99
Details: If you're a fan of breakfast in bed or working on your laptop from your couch, this rolling side table does it all. It's C-shaped specifically to fit right over the seats of your sofa or bed and also has a basket you can use for extra storage.
Over-The-Toilet Cabinet
Price: $159.99
Price: $159.99

Details: If you don't have any shelving in your bathroom, you might want to invest in this over-the-toilet cabinet. It'll save you from a tsunami of toiletries covering your sink counter and finally give you somewhere to put your toilet paper rolls, too.