These Flexispot Standing Desks Are On Sale & Here's How You Can Win A Free One
You can save up to $180 during Flexispot's Cyber Monday sale!
There's no better time than Cyber Monday to give your home office an upgrade and brands like Flexispot have the deals you're looking for.
Flexispot is a U.S. company that designs and sells ergonomic office furniture. They're best known for their top-rated standing desks. I have the Kana bamboo standing desk and it was a total game-changer in terms of working from home. Right now, the company's having a Cyber Monday sale and Canadians can save up to $180 on a variety of desks.
You can get this EG1-40-inch Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for just $299.99 (originally $399.99) or this viral V9 Pro Home Office Height Adjustable Cycle Desk Bike for $479.99 (originally $539.99) if you want to get some exercise while you work.
There's also a chance to win your order for free tonight only! According to Flexispot, the first person to place their order at exactly 9 p.m. EST on November 29 can get their entire order for free. You'll get an e-mail and a refund for your purchase if you're the winner.
Flexispot
Price: $199+
Details: If your WFH situation is here to stay, you can treat yourself to a standing desk from Flexispot this Cyber Monday. You can save up to $180 and get free shipping when you spend over $50.