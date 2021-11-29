Trending Tags

These Flexispot Standing Desks Are On Sale & Here's How You Can Win A Free One

You can save up to $180 during Flexispot's Cyber Monday sale!

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's no better time than Cyber Monday to give your home office an upgrade and brands like Flexispot have the deals you're looking for.

Flexispot is a U.S. company that designs and sells ergonomic office furniture. They're best known for their top-rated standing desks. I have the Kana bamboo standing desk and it was a total game-changer in terms of working from home. Right now, the company's having a Cyber Monday sale and Canadians can save up to $180 on a variety of desks.

You can get this EG1-40-inch Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for just $299.99 (originally $399.99) or this viral V9 Pro Home Office Height Adjustable Cycle Desk Bike for $479.99 (originally $539.99) if you want to get some exercise while you work.

There's also a chance to win your order for free tonight only! According to Flexispot, the first person to place their order at exactly 9 p.m. EST on November 29 can get their entire order for free. You'll get an e-mail and a refund for your purchase if you're the winner.

Price: $199+

Details: If your WFH situation is here to stay, you can treat yourself to a standing desk from Flexispot this Cyber Monday. You can save up to $180 and get free shipping when you spend over $50.

Find It On FLEXISPOT

Clearly's Cyber Monday Deals Includes Glasses Up To 90% Off & A Great Discount On Contacts

You can get a second pair of glasses for FREE. 👓 👓

The Cyber Monday sale at Clearly is truly a sight for sore eyes. The Canadian company is having one of the biggest sales of the year with frames up to 90% off and lenses 40% off.

6 Tablets You Can Get On Sale For Cyber Monday Starting At Just $70

Get everything done on the go with these tablets from Microsoft, Samsung, Amazon and more.

Deals go quick on Cyber Monday and big-ticket tech items often have the best discounts. Somewhere in between laptops and cellphones are tablets which give you a little more screen space than your phone but with all the portability you could ever need.

Cyber Monday Is On At Urban Outfitters & You Can Save 50% On So Much Cute Stuff

Everything from home decor to clothes are ridiculously cheap today. 👀

Even if you missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have time to update your closet thanks to Urban Outfitters' 50% off Cyber Monday sale.

This Cyber Monday Deal From Telus Is Giving Away A Free TV To People In BC & Alberta

You have to sign up for Optik TV and internet to get the freebie! 💸

Cyber Monday is here and Telus is offering people in B.C. and Alberta a special deal just for them. You can get a free TV, just for signing up for the Optik TV and Internet 75 package.

