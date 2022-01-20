The Top 20 Canadian Companies With Remote Jobs Were Revealed & You Can Apply Now On FlexJobs
FlexJobs just released the top 20 companies in Canada that offered the most remote jobs in 2021, and there are some pretty neat opportunities out there.
Whether you sign up or not, you can take a look at these top 20 companies in Canada that are currently hiring. If you're on the hunt for a new job this year that allows you to work from the comfort of your couch, you'll definitely want to consider applying to these companies.
Ecobee
Ecobee is a Toronto-based company with a mission to create easy-to-use Wi-Fi thermostats that will lower environmental impact and help consumers save on costs. From engineers to marketing specialists, they're looking to fill a variety of roles.
Wealthsimple
Based in Toronto, Wealthsimple is a company focused on providing smarter financial services to anyone and everyone. With how-to guides, investment services and personalized portfolios, Wealthsimple is looking to hire accountants, tax experts, risk analysts and more.
PointClickCare
PointClickCare is a company based in Mississauga, Ontario that offers services to assist long-term healthcare providers, like nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and continuing care retirement communities. There are many open positions available, including roles in customer support, account services, marketing and more.
Tucows
With headquarters in Toronto, Tucows is a public information technology and services company with a goal to provide internet services to business partners and end-users all over the globe. If you have experience in IT or software development, this could be the right company for you.
VIQ Solutions
Although VIQ is offering remote positions, they also have a handful of offices all around the world. This company's expertise lies in digital recording technology and aims to transform their clients' digital content into actionable information. They're currently looking for a variety of translators and law enforcement transcript editors.
Hopper
Hopper is a mobile-only travel agency that analyzes data in order to help travellers score affordable flights and accommodations. They're hiring for all kinds of positions, including marketing, IT and customer support specialists.
Geotab
With headquarters based out of Oakville, Ontario, Geotab provides telematics technology for commercial vehicle teams. Their products and services include software, in-vehicle devices, measurement tools and reports. From writers to account managers, there are plenty of remote positions available at Geotab.
Bank of Canada
With headquarters in Ottawa, Bank of Canada is focused on Canada's monetary policy, financial system, currency and funds management. From business managers to developer positions, Bank of Canada is hiring a variety of different jobs right now.
OpenText
Founded at Waterloo University in Ontario, OpenText provides enterprise information management services that are designed to help clients streamline their information needs. They're hiring all kinds of positions, including SEO specialists and brand content writers.
Paper Education
With headquarters in Montreal, Paper Education provides tutoring services to students for over 200 subjects. While they have plenty of tutoring jobs open for application, they also have listings for marketing specialists and event planning coordinators.
League, Inc.
Based in Toronto, League, Inc. is an IT company that helps their clients manage their health benefits programs. From virtual care nurses to content writers, they're hiring for all kinds of remote positions right now.
Procom
Based in Toronto, Procom is a staffing agency that focuses on filling a variety of IT positions. They're currently looking to fill a huge range of positions, including roles in their HR, finance and marketing departments.
Evolving Web
Based in Montreal, Evolving Web specializes in creating unique apps and websites with Drupal. They're looking for candidates to fill all kinds of positions, including designers, managers and directors.
Big Viking Games
Founded in London, Ontario, Big Viking Games develops all kinds of games that are accessible via Facebook, mobile devices and online. If you're trying to break into the video game industry, you should definitely check them out!
IFG
Based in Toronto, IFG (International Financial Group) is a staffing and recruiting agency for financial service industries. Among many roles, IFG is looking to fill a variety of writer, accountant and analyst positions.
Harris Computer Systems
Harris Computer Systems is an Ottawa-based company that provides software solutions for all kinds of organizations across North America. They work directly to help healthcare companies, public safety agencies, schools, local governments and more. They're currently hiring financial analysts, marketing coordinators and more.
ContentFly
Based in Toronto, ContentFly connects companies and organizations with business copywriting services, including marketing content, SEO, and blog articles written by professionals. Among the many open positions, they're currently looking for writers, editors and product designers.
Clio
Based out of Vancouver, Clio works with small to mid-sized lawfirms to simplify their legal operations by providing management solutions. They're currently hiring a wide range of positions, including legal counsels, analysts, accountants and more.
Later
Based in Vancouver, Later is a visual content solutions company that helps clients create successful marketing campaigns in a timely fashion. They're currently hiring writers, product designers, managers and more!
Borrowell
Borrowell is a financial technology company from Toronto that provides free credit score reports and financial services. Open positions include roles in HR, marketing, accounting and more.