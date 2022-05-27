Pearson Is Having A 'Full Scale' Emergency Drill Tomorrow & It Might Cause Traffic Delays
These traffic disruptions could happen for most of the day.
If you're going through Toronto Pearson Airport tomorrow, you might want to get ready to catch part of their emergency drill.
On Saturday, May 28, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which oversees Pearson, will be conducting a "full scale emergency exercise" as part of a requirement by Transport Canada to test out the airport's emergency response.
This is the first time the airport will be conducting this emergency exercise since the pandemic started.
So, what can travellers expect during this time? Well, per the news release, the GTAA said this particular drill will include a fake protest of about 300 people from the airport community posing as protesters in the exercise. Peel Regional Police as well as Transport Canada will also be in attendance.
"As this is only an exercise, there's no need to be concerned," reads the public notice.
While the GTAA doesn't mention how this could exactly impact travel for Pearson fliers during this time, the airport officials note that it could cause potential traffic disruptions for most of the day.
Anyone who is driving around the area of Convair Drive and Electra Road in Mississauga might want to brace themselves for possible delays anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Peel Police media relations officer Constable Jennifer Dagg couldn't confirm to Narcity whether or not the roads would be closed tomorrow due to the fact that it's a training scenario and everyone involved will be reacting in real-time to what is taking place during the drill.
