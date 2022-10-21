Footage Shows The Moment A Truck's Dump Box Hit A 401 Bridge & Drivers Had To React Quickly
Somebody tried to warn them.
Earlier this week, a dump truck driver crashed into a pedestrian bridge on Highway 401, immediately ruining the vibe of thousands of commuters, and someone got the whole thing on camera.
Dashcam footage of the incident, which shut down the highway's eastbound express lane for hours on Wednesday, shows a concerned motorist slamming on his horn moments before the truck makes an impact.
Accident 401 East Maviswww.youtube.com
A couple of f-bombs later, and Boom! Visible sparks fly as the dump truck box becomes wedged between the overpass and the 401, all to the soundtrack of Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends."
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Narcity at the time of the incident that the truck driver had failed to secure his vehicle's box after unloading it. So, someone's rethinking their career choice.
\u201cUpdate: @ONtransport engineers are currently assessing for damage inside the overpass prior to reopening. There has been damage sustained to the structure.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1666192156
By miracle or witchcraft, the incident didn't result in any injuries. However, a team of engineers had to be brought in to assess the extent of the damage caused to the overpass.
The shocking visual of the incident also caused a three-vehicle crash in the collectors' lane beside it.
The follow-up crash made traffic even more unbearable for Greater Toronto Area drivers, resulting in "heavy backups" through Mississauga and Milton.
\u201cMore problems on #Hwy401 EB approaching Mavis Road. \n3 car crash in the collectors, right next to problem in the express. #PayAttention.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1666186870
If you listen close, you can almost hear the buzz of a thousand cell phones calling in late to work. Just imagine trying to explain it to your boss.
It remains unclear whether the dump truck driver is facing charges or not, with police telling Narcity that those details will be released later.