A Dump Truck Driver Messed Up On The 401 & Now A Huge Box Is Causing Traffic Delays (VIDEO)
It's really wedged in there.
If you saw a giant levitating box in the distance while driving on Highway 401 Wednesday morning, don't panic, it's not dark magic. Someone just royally messed up.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Narcity that a dump truck driver failed to secure his vehicle's box after unloading it, causing it to "slam into that pedestrian bridge" on the 401 eastbound near Mavis Road.
The OPP Highway Safety Division has also shared a video of the incident on Twitter, and well, it's weird looking. It's wedged about as perfectly as a popcorn kernel in someone's molar.
\u201cDump box up = empty the load\nDump box down = drive\nSeems this wasn't followed today. \n#Hwy401 eb express lanes approaching Mavis Rd #MississaugaOPP investigating. Est. 3 hours before reopening.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1666182885
Thankfully, the initial incident didn't result in any injuries. However, the shocking visual did cause a three-vehicle crash in the collectors' lane beside it, forcing the OPP to remind drivers to pay attention.
"People not paying attention, if you're going down the road, you've got look forward and be aware of changing traffic," Schmidt scolded in an update.
At least one of those distracted motorists could be facing careless driving charges, with the highway now being restricted to just two lanes.
"Heavy backups all the way through Mississauga and Milton as a result of this crash," he added.
\u201cMore problems on #Hwy401 EB approaching Mavis Road. \n3 car crash in the collectors, right next to problem in the express. #PayAttention.\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1666186870
Schmidt also noted that the box incident had caused damage to the highway, which will make things beyond annoying for morning commuters.
"They're just getting equipment there to get it cleaned up and ready to go. And then we'll be reopening," he told Narcity. "But there's a massive delay on 401."
The cleanup is expected to take up to three hours, so drivers will want to give themselves plenty of extra travel time or find an alternative route to work.