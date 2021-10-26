EN - News
A Massive Meat Truck Rolled Over On Highway 401 This Morning & Blocked Traffic (PHOTOS)
No injuries were reported.
1h
A section of Highway 401 was blocked on Tuesday after a delivery truck full of meat rolled over.
According to OPP Highway Safety Division, the accident occurred on the eastbound lanes near Jane Street.
All lanes have cleared after a delivery truck loaded with meat rolled over on #Hwy401 EB near Jane St. Investigatio… https://t.co/KyTkAK0LWu— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1635259446.0
Photos of the incident show the truck rolled over on its side, blocking oncoming traffic with a couple of fire trucks sitting behind it.
A tow truck also appeared to be on the scene to assist with the removal of the vehicle.
If you're looking to travel this afternoon, all lanes have been cleared since the accident. OPP also confirms that no injuries were reported.
However, an investigation into the traffic disruption is ongoing.