A Crash On Highway 401 Left Two People Dead After Several Transport Trucks Collided
It happened right near Kingston.
Two people died following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 this morning.
Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on October 13, several transport trucks collided with each other on the westbound lanes on Highway 401 near Gardiners Road in Kingston, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed in a news release.
OPP members from the South Frontenac, Sharbot Lake, Lennox, and Addington Detachments, as well as the Kingston Fire department and Frontenac Paramedics, responded to the call.
Investigators initially determined that an eastbound transport truck had crossed the centre median and veered into the westbound lanes, colliding with several other transport trucks.
Two drivers died on the scene and their names are currently being withheld until family members can be notified.
Another driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.