EN - News
There's An Accident On Highway 401 In Whitby & All Lanes Are Currently Closed
One person is getting airlifted to the hospital.
3s
Attention all drivers: a section of Highway 401 near Whitby is currently closed right now due to a three-vehicle collision, so you may want to plan your commutes accordingly.
In a tweet posted on October 7 at 7:21 a.m., the OPP reported that the three-vehicle collision took place on the 401 going westbound approaching Brock Street. One person sustained serious injuries from the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
Collision: #Hwy401 WB approaching Brock St. All lanes closed for @Ornge landing. 3 vehicles involved, 1 person wit… https://t.co/Y9EuNPgcfx— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1633605691.0
"We currently have all lanes of the highway blocked in both directions due to Air Ornge landing to pick up one of the injured parties," OPP reported in the audio clip included in the tweet.
Updates will soon follow.