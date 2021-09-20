EN - News
Massive Rocks Were Thrown On Hwy 401 This Weekend & Smashed Into Windshields (PHOTOS)
Police are investigating.
2h
If you were driving on Highway 401 on Saturday night, you might have come away with a broken windshield.
Ontario Provincial Police reported in a tweet that on September 18 at 8 p.m., "a mischief which could have resulted in serious injuries," took place on Highway 401's second line road overpass.
#SDGOPP members are investigating a mischief which could have resulted in serious injuries. On Sat 18 8pm on #hwy401 2nd line rd overpass- u/k suspects threw rocks at Tractor trailers striking the windshields and entering the cabs. @511ONEastern #SEESOMETHINGSAYSOMETHING ^tc pic.twitter.com/OgCE0n8dse
— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 20, 2021
Police say unknown suspects were throwing rocks at tractor trailers.
The rocks penetrated the windshields and entered the cabins of the vehicles, causing severe damage.
Police have not reported any injuries and are investigating the incident.