Ontario's Highway 417 Partly Closed Down After A Massive 19 Vehicle Crash This Morning
Five people have been sent to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."
If you're travelling eastbound on Highway 417 this Thursday morning, you may want to rethink your route before heading out unless you’re in the mood to run into some lingering traffic from earlier road closures.
OPP East Region reported a massive 19 vehicle collision on Thursday morning in Ottawa on Highway 417 eastbound at Innes Road according to a tweet posted at 8:59 a.m.
#OttawaOPP officers remain at the scene of multi-vehicle collision. Officers responded to a 19 vehicle collision on #Hwy417 E/B at Innes Road.
Five people were transported to hospital w non-life threatening injuries. The E/B lanes will be closed for clean-up. Follow detours ^tc pic.twitter.com/8CGinoUyuo
— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 3, 2022
The eastbound lanes were "closed for clean-up," however they have now opened according to a follow-up tweet posted by OPP East Region at 9:53 a.m.
UPDATE: #Hwy417 E/B has reopened. All resources have cleared. ^tc
— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 3, 2022
Ottawa OPP told Narcity they are still investigating the cause of the crash and the "sequence of events" that led up to it.
Five people involved in the multi-car collision have been transported to a hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to OPP, and no fatalities have been reported despite the size of the crash.
The collision took place at around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to Ottawa OPP and Ontarians out and about began reporting the crash on Twitter shortly after.
One Twitter user posted a video taken on the overpass by Highway 417 showcasing what appears to be a large pile-up of vehicles accompanied by emergency vehicles at 8:22 a.m.
Video from my wife. 417 eastbound at innes taken from the overpass. Innes backed up too due to vehicles getting off highway and others finding new routes Major accident. Avoid the area. Hope everyone involved is ok ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W5RuZyccHi
— Bryan Shepherd (@bshep17) March 3, 2022
"Video from my wife. 417 eastbound at innes taken from the overpass. Innes backed up too due to vehicles getting off highway and others finding new routes Major accident. Avoid the area. Hope everyone involved is ok," reads the tweet.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
