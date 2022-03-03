Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

Ontario's Highway 417 Partly Closed Down After A Massive 19 Vehicle Crash This Morning

Five people have been sent to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

OPP vehicle on highway.

OPP vehicle on highway.

OPP_ER | Twitter

If you're travelling eastbound on Highway 417 this Thursday morning, you may want to rethink your route before heading out unless you’re in the mood to run into some lingering traffic from earlier road closures.

OPP East Region reported a massive 19 vehicle collision on Thursday morning in Ottawa on Highway 417 eastbound at Innes Road according to a tweet posted at 8:59 a.m.

The eastbound lanes were "closed for clean-up," however they have now opened according to a follow-up tweet posted by OPP East Region at 9:53 a.m.

Ottawa OPP told Narcity they are still investigating the cause of the crash and the "sequence of events" that led up to it.

Five people involved in the multi-car collision have been transported to a hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to OPP, and no fatalities have been reported despite the size of the crash.

The collision took place at around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to Ottawa OPP and Ontarians out and about began reporting the crash on Twitter shortly after.

One Twitter user posted a video taken on the overpass by Highway 417 showcasing what appears to be a large pile-up of vehicles accompanied by emergency vehicles at 8:22 a.m.

"Video from my wife. 417 eastbound at innes taken from the overpass. Innes backed up too due to vehicles getting off highway and others finding new routes Major accident. Avoid the area. Hope everyone involved is ok," reads the tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...