toronto protest

Queen's Park Road Closures Have Finally Come To An End & Traffic Is Back To Normal

Streets will be a lot less messy this week.

A view of Queen's Park in the winter of 2020.

A view of Queen's Park in the winter of 2020.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Torontonians rejoice! The road closures at Queen's Park have finally been removed. No more detours.

Police confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that regular traffic has resumed in the areas surrounding the park after being halted for most of last February.

The roads were initially blocked off to prevent a convoy of truckers from invading the area in early February and remained in place to wade off future demonstrations.

A protest called "Convoy for Freedom Toronto" did take place in the city on February 5, 2022, drawing hundreds of demonstrators to the downtown core.

However, unlike the occupation of Ottawa, held under a similar banner, the event in Toronto mostly died out after the first day.

Despite being short-lived, the incident caused various controversies, leading to several investigations and arrests.

For example, a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon after flinging feces at some poor soul.

The horrifying incident occurred at Bedford Road and Bloor Street West, a short walk from Queen's Park.

The convoy movement proved to be problematic for the province. Earlier in February, Ontario declared a state of emergency, which was lifted nearly two weeks later.

Last week, the Ontario Provincial Police launched an internal investigation after a leaked list appeared to show several of its officers making donations to the Freedom Convoy via the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.

The list was reportedly leaked on February 13 after hackers took over the GiveSendGo website and revealed that more than 92,000 donations were made to the "Freedom Convoy 2022" campaign.

