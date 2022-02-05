'Convoy For Freedom' Has People Gathering In Toronto & Someone Was Arrested (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)
A 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting someone with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
People are gathering in the city with the "Convoy for Freedom Toronto" and someone has been arrested in relation to the protest.
A flyer for the "Convoy for Freedom Toronto" taking place at locations across the city on Saturday, February 5, was circulated on social media days before the planned gathering day.
It called for people to gather at a few places in the GTA and then head to Queen's Park for a rally.
Ahead of the demonstration, Toronto police closed streets and told people to avoid areas where protesters were planning to gather as it would likely cause delays.
Narcity video reporter Ashna Bharkhada was on the scene at Bloor Street and Avenue Road, and then at Queen's Park, as people gathered and speeches were made.
Some of the people who were there were waving Canadian flags, flags of other countries and the Gadsden Flag, among others.
The Gadsden Flag depicts a coiled rattlesnake below the text "don't tread on me" against a yellow background and is seen by many as a symbol of hate.
Signs saying "the vax is about govt control," "no jab pass, no mandates, no Trudeau, freedom," "mother, should I trust the government," "thanks truckers" and "f*ck Trudeau" were seen at the Toronto demonstration.
Narcity associate editor Mira Nabulsi shared that traffic had come to a standstill because of demonstrators in cars.
There was also a trailer that had a "Trudeau for treason, end the mandates, my body my choice" decal on it.
Just after 2 p.m. ET, Toronto Police tweeted that an arrest was made at the trucker protest on the north side of Queen's Park.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance (smoke bomb) and public mischief.
"The public is reminded to please avoid the demonstration areas," police said.