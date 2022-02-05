Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

'Convoy For Freedom' Has People Gathering In Toronto & Someone Was Arrested (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

A 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting someone with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Trending Staff Writer
'Convoy For Freedom' Has People Gathering In Toronto & Someone Was Arrested (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)
Mira Nabulsi | Narcity, Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity

People are gathering in the city with the "Convoy for Freedom Toronto" and someone has been arrested in relation to the protest.

A flyer for the "Convoy for Freedom Toronto" taking place at locations across the city on Saturday, February 5, was circulated on social media days before the planned gathering day.

It called for people to gather at a few places in the GTA and then head to Queen's Park for a rally.

Ahead of the demonstration, Toronto police closed streets and told people to avoid areas where protesters were planning to gather as it would likely cause delays.

Narcity video reporter Ashna Bharkhada was on the scene at Bloor Street and Avenue Road, and then at Queen's Park, as people gathered and speeches were made.

Some of the people who were there were waving Canadian flags, flags of other countries and the Gadsden Flag, among others.

The Gadsden Flag depicts a coiled rattlesnake below the text "don't tread on me" against a yellow background and is seen by many as a symbol of hate.

Signs saying "the vax is about govt control," "no jab pass, no mandates, no Trudeau, freedom," "mother, should I trust the government," "thanks truckers" and "f*ck Trudeau" were seen at the Toronto demonstration.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Narcity associate editor Mira Nabulsi shared that traffic had come to a standstill because of demonstrators in cars.

There was also a trailer that had a "Trudeau for treason, end the mandates, my body my choice" decal on it.

Just after 2 p.m. ET, Toronto Police tweeted that an arrest was made at the trucker protest on the north side of Queen's Park.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance (smoke bomb) and public mischief.

"The public is reminded to please avoid the demonstration areas," police said.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

justin trudeau

Donald Trump Called Trudeau A 'Far-Left Lunatic' Who 'Destroyed' Canada With COVID-19 Mandates

The former U.S. president praised the Freedom Convoy 2022.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Intoit | Dreamstime

As the Freedom Convoy 2022 that's overtaken parts of Ottawa continues, Donald Trump has called Justin Trudeau a "far-left lunatic" who "destroyed" Canada with COVID-19 mandates his government has put in place.

The former U.S. president released a statement on February 4 through Trump Media & Technology Group, which he is the chairman of, that addressed the convoy and the Canadian prime minister.

Keep Reading Show less

The Freedom Convoy GoFundMe Has Been Removed & Donors Will Be Getting Their Money Back

The fundraiser was found to violate a term that prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.

Intoit | Dreamstime

After raising more than $10 million, the Freedom Convoy 2022 GoFundMe page has been removed and donors will be getting their money back.

GoFundMe shared a statement on February 4 about the removal and said that while the platform supports peaceful protests, it has evidence from law enforcement that the demonstration in Ottawa "has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 ontario

Home Hardware Sign In Ontario Shows Support For Truckers & Calls To 'End Mandates'

They are standing by truckers!

Cory Doctorow | Fllickr

One local Home Hardware appears to be taking a stand and calling to "end mandates" in Ontario.

"We support the truckers. End the mandates" reads a sign in front of a Strathroy Home Hardware store, according to a post on Facebook from January 31.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Close Streets & Tell People To Avoid The Area Ahead Of Protest This Weekend

Police are trying to "protect" Toronto hospitals.

Les Palenik | Dreamstime, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Toronto Police have confirmed "demonstrations" will be taking place in the city this weekend, and they are taking precautions to protect hospitals and minimize delays.

In a series of tweets, Toronto Police Service announced several road closures will come in place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and they are advising people to stay out of demonstration areas.

Keep Reading Show less