Doug Ford Is Officially Lifting Ontario's State Of Emergency Tonight
The move follows Trudeau revoking the use of the Emergencies Act.
The Ontario government has announced that they will be lifting the state of emergency that was declared during the Freedom Convoy as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
A statement from the Office of Premier Doug Ford reads, "In alignment with the federal government, Ontario will be terminating its declaration of a state of emergency as of 5:00 p.m. today."
"The emergency tools provided to law enforcement will be maintained at this time as police continue to address ongoing activity on the ground."
"We remain grateful to all frontline officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor and in other parts of the province.”
On February 11, Ford announced that a state of emergency was declared amid protests in both Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge border in Windsor.
During this time, Ford stated that police would be cracking down on protesters with up to $100,000 fines and up to a year in jail.
On top of this, they also made it illegal to block "international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways."
"We have every intention to bring new legislation forward that will make these measures permanent in law, " said Ford. "We are taking the steps necessary to support our police as they do what it takes to restore law and order."
Since then, police have been able to clear protesters from the border and downtown Ottawa.
On Wednesday, Justin Trudeau announced he would also be revoking the Emergencies Act and that there will be an official review of the declaration.