Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
doug ford

Doug Ford Is Officially Lifting Ontario's State Of Emergency Tonight

The move follows Trudeau revoking the use of the Emergencies Act.

Ontario Editor
Doug Ford Is Officially Lifting Ontario's State Of Emergency Tonight
fordnation | Twitter

The Ontario government has announced that they will be lifting the state of emergency that was declared during the Freedom Convoy as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

A statement from the Office of Premier Doug Ford reads, "In alignment with the federal government, Ontario will be terminating its declaration of a state of emergency as of 5:00 p.m. today."

"The emergency tools provided to law enforcement will be maintained at this time as police continue to address ongoing activity on the ground."

"We remain grateful to all frontline officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor and in other parts of the province.”

On February 11, Ford announced that a state of emergency was declared amid protests in both Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge border in Windsor.

During this time, Ford stated that police would be cracking down on protesters with up to $100,000 fines and up to a year in jail.

On top of this, they also made it illegal to block "international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways."

"We have every intention to bring new legislation forward that will make these measures permanent in law, " said Ford. "We are taking the steps necessary to support our police as they do what it takes to restore law and order."

Since then, police have been able to clear protesters from the border and downtown Ottawa.

On Wednesday, Justin Trudeau announced he would also be revoking the Emergencies Act and that there will be an official review of the declaration.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ottawa Is Redoing Valentine's Day This Year & Is Celebrating Again This March

The Freedom Convoy can't stop in the way of love, this time around.

Denis Doronin | Dreamstime, Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime

February 14 in Ottawa was not filled with the love that the city deserves this year because of the protesters occupying the downtown core.

On Wednesday, Ottawa city councillors approved to make March 14 the redo Valentine's Day in the city.

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

Trudeau Is Ending The Emergencies Act & Says There Will Be An Official Review

He says we need to understand what caused this “threat to our democracy.”

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Justin Trudeau has officially ended the Emergencies Act in Canada now that Freedom Convoy blockades and occupations have quieted across the country.

In a press conference on Wednesday, February 23, the prime minister announced that after careful consideration, "the situation is no longer an emergency."

Keep ReadingShow less

Jason Kenney Is Challenging The Feds' Use Of The Emergencies Act & Says It's 'Unjustified'

He says it is an "unnecessary and disproportionate measure."

Government of Alberta | Flickr

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced the province would be launching a legal challenge against the federal government’s "unjustified use of the Emergencies Act."

In a video, Kenney dismissed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke the act as an "unnecessary and disproportionate measure" that can "violate civil liberties, invades provincial jurisdiction and creates a very dangerous precedent for the future."

Keep ReadingShow less

An Ottawa Restaurant Is Offering Free Dinner To Some People Who Clapped Back At The Convoy

Anyone know Balcony Guy or Pot and Ladle Man?

Google Maps

Now that the Freedom Convoy is clearing out, one Ottawa restaurant is reopening and inviting some people over for a free meal who stood up against the protesters.

"We are excited to announce that we are finally reopening on Wednesday," North and Navy tweeted on February 21, adding that they missed their customers very much.

Keep ReadingShow less