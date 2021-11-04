A Flying Wheel Caused Havoc On The QEW & Smashed Into 2 Other Cars (PHOTOS)
The driver has been charged.
A flying wheel caused havoc on the QEW last weekend after smashing into two other vehicles.
According to the OPP Highway Safety Division, the front left tire of a vehicle came loose while travelling down the highway's eastbound lane near Cawthra Road, resulting in blockage in both directions.
#MississaugaOPP investigating a wheel off #QEW EB near Cawthra Rd. Lane restrictions In both directions on the QEW. Updates to follow.^tdpic.twitter.com/1hSQNljMna— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1635699206
The wheel managed to hit two other cars, resulting in some extensive damage. Debris from the collision also resulted in another car suffering a smashed windshield.
"Vehicle looses the front left tire. 2 other vehicles are hit by the bouncing tire. Debris from the collision strikes a vehicles windshield that was travelling QEW WB," reads a statement.
OPP report that only minor injures were reported as a result of the incident.
Update #2 #QEW near Cawthra Rd Minor injuries. Vehicle looses the front left tire. 2 other vehicles are hit by the bouncing tire. Debris from the collision strikes a vehicles windshield that was travelling QEW WB. All lanes re-opened!\nDriver with the wheel off charged.^tdpic.twitter.com/QfKkj9ggyQ— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1635704014
The driver who lost their wheel was later charged by investigators.