A Flying Wheel Caused Havoc On The QEW & Smashed Into 2 Other Cars (PHOTOS)

The driver has been charged.

A Flying Wheel Caused Havoc On The QEW & Smashed Into 2 Other Cars (PHOTOS)
OPP_HSD | Twitter

A flying wheel caused havoc on the QEW last weekend after smashing into two other vehicles.

According to the OPP Highway Safety Division, the front left tire of a vehicle came loose while travelling down the highway's eastbound lane near Cawthra Road, resulting in blockage in both directions.

The wheel managed to hit two other cars, resulting in some extensive damage. Debris from the collision also resulted in another car suffering a smashed windshield.

"Vehicle looses the front left tire. 2 other vehicles are hit by the bouncing tire. Debris from the collision strikes a vehicles windshield that was travelling QEW WB," reads a statement.

OPP report that only minor injures were reported as a result of the incident.

The driver who lost their wheel was later charged by investigators.

