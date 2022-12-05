A 23-Year-Old Woman Was Hit By A Loose Trailer Wheel On Hwy 401 & Charges Have Been Laid
The woman sustained "non-life threatening injuries."
Driving on Highway 401 is scary enough without the looming threat of flying wheels.
A 23-year-old Ottawa woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday after her vehicle was struck by a loose wheel while driving down the 401.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported that on December 4 at around 10:30 a.m., officers from Greenville OPP were called to a vehicle collision along with other emergency services on Highway 401 westbound, east of Maitland.
Police said that a tractor-trailer headed eastbound had its tire come off, fly over the median and into the way of a car travelling westbound.
OPP posted a photo of the vehicle, and the damage left in the wake of the tire was not pretty.
\u201c#GrenvilleOPP and @ONtransport investigating another wheel-off incident on #Hwy401 in @AugustaTownship. Road reopened. Injuries sustained but not life-threatening. Commercial drivers: remember your pre-trip inspection! #Charged ^jpm\u201d— OPP East Region (@OPP East Region) 1670173132
In the photo posted on December 4, the white four-door vehicle appears to be missing one of its doors and sustained some pretty serious dents on the driver-side.
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The westbound lane on Highway 401 was briefly closed following the incident.
Greenville OPP told Narcity the driver of the tractor-trailer has been charged with "failure to do inspection and drive unsafe motor vehicle."
Police said the investigation remains ongoing. OPP warned commercial drivers in a tweet to remember their pre-trip inspection.
Greenville OPP also reminded drivers to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they see a driver they believe is impaired because it could "save a life."
Last month, another wheel came off of a vehicle on Highway 401, and OPP said the driver who had been hit by the wheel was "lucky to be alive."
So you may want to double-check that pre-trip inspection before you head out.